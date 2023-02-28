Florida Senate proposes new statewide Hurricane recovery legislation

The legislation also seeks to establish temporary housing for disaster relief workers

By on Tue, Feb 28, 2023 at 4:25 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida Senate proposes new statewide Hurricane recovery legislation
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

After Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole devastated parts of the state last year, the Florida Senate is pursuing a series of proposals aimed at helping communities recover from future storms.

The proposals, released Friday by the Senate Select Committee on Resiliency, include ensuring that people would be able to remain on their property as they rebuild, requiring quicker approval of building permits and setting more-exact time frames on removing destroyed boats from state waters.

The legislation (SB 250), sponsored by Sen. Jonathan Martin, R-Fort Myers, also seeks to establish temporary housing for disaster relief workers and make permanent funding for local-government emergency loans.

“In the roughly six months since these devastating storms, we have gained a deeper understanding of the long-term impacts on communities across our state,” said Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, a Naples Republican whose home sustained damage in Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm.

A separate package is expected to emerge from the House Select Committee on Hurricane Resiliency & Recovery. Lawmakers will consider the proposals during the legislative session that will start March 7.

Some of the Senate proposals were recommended by state Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. That includes proposals to shield from public records the names of people harmed by disasters and require local governments to have uniform pre-storm contracts for debris removal.

“The state has had to navigate the removal of different types of debris, including private and commercial property debris, including demolition, vegetative and construction debris and vehicles and vessels,” Guthrie said last month. “One of the problems that we encountered is that there is a lack of a uniform process to ensure that all of those appropriate entities have all of those appropriate line items in every one of their contracts.”

Guthrie also asked for a reduction in the amount of time people have to remove damaged boats from waterways.

Vessel owners were given 45 days after Ian crossed the state in late September to get boats out of derelict condition. However, damaged and destroyed vessels remained in state waters as 2023 got underway.

Removing derelict boats has long been an issue in the state. Lawmakers last year increased funding for removing such vessels from $3.5 million to $8.2 million.

Among the Senate proposals:

—- Requiring local governments to speed permitting processes after emergencies such as hurricanes and encouraging them to create inspection teams to review temporary housing, repairs and renovations.

—- Allowing residents to use temporary housing, such as travel trailers or mobile homes, on their property while rebuilding after storms.

—- Encouraging local governments to adopt plans for temporarily housing disaster-response workers.

—- Retroactively prohibiting local governments from raising building fees until Oct. 1, 2024, in areas affected by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole.

—- Setting a 45-day period after hurricanes for owners to repair or remove derelict boats before the state takes the damaged craft.

—- Creating a public record exemption for the names of people critically injured or killed in natural disasters. The proposal, filed in a separate bill (SB 248), would lead to the information being held by the Division of Emergency Management for 30 days before being released.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

DeSantis gives control of Reedy Creek to state, with a handpicked board of Republicans including one of his largest donors

By Chloe Greenberg

DeSantis gives control of Reedy Creek to state, with a handpicked board of Republicans including one of his largest donors

Florida House Speaker backs Gov. DeSantis’ efforts to reduce news media protections

By News Service of Florida

Florida House Speaker backs Gov. DeSantis’ efforts to reduce news media protections

Orlando state representative files legislation that would codify the right to abortion access in state law

By McKenna Schueler

Florida State Rep. Rita Harris speaking at an abortion rights rally in Jan. 2023.

New College of Florida’s new board wants to abolish diversity, equity and inclusion efforts

By News Service of Florida

New College of Florida’s new board wants to abolish diversity, equity and inclusion efforts

Also in News

Charges filed against man caught beating shark with hammer on Florida beach last year

By Chloe Greenberg

Charges filed against man caught beating shark with hammer on Florida beach last year

Orlando schoolkids work with World Wildlife Fund on easy solutions to combat food waste

By Trimmel Gomes, Florida News Connection

Orlando schoolkids work with World Wildlife Fund on easy solutions to combat food waste

Op-ed: ‘The breathing room America needs is student loan debt forgiveness’

By Karoll Marroni

Karoll Marroni, left, works with Poder Latinx, a civic and social justice nonprofit organization advocating for the Latinx community.

Winter Park is looking for your input in naming a new city park

By Reina Nieves

Conceptual rendering of the new Park to open early 2024.
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us