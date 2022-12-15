Florida Senate President open to expanding 'Don't Say Gay' law to cover more grades

By on Thu, Dec 15, 2022 at 3:14 pm

click to enlarge Florida Senate President open to expanding 'Don't Say Gay' law to cover more grades
Adobe

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, signaled support Thursday for a potential expansion of Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” law, which drew heavy opposition this year from critics who labeled it the “don’t say gay” bill.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the law (HB 1557) in March, amid a controversy that centered mainly on a provision that bars classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third-grade. Also, the law requires that such instruction be “age-appropriate … in accordance with state academic standards” in higher grades.

Passidomo told reporters Thursday that she would consider expanding the law to bar instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in additional grades.
"The one thing that I think could be looked at is, we ended it at grades one through three. I don’t think I’d be supportive of high school, because kids in high school are hopefully a little bit more mature, at least they should be. But, you know, the middle school, maybe going to sixth grade or something like that," Passidomo said.

Opponents have argued the law, which has been challenged in federal court, chills educators’ ability to discuss sensitive topics with students and removes teachers as a lifeline for vulnerable LGBTQ youth. The law’s Republican supporters, however, billed it as a way for parents to have more control over what their children encounter in the classroom.

Related
Florida schools' LGBTQ support guides come under scrutiny due to 'Don't Say Gay' law

Florida schools' LGBTQ support guides come under scrutiny due to 'Don't Say Gay' law


“I really believe, and I’m a parent — of course, my kids are older — I want to know what’s going on in schools. And I want to be able to be consulted,” Passidomo said.

The law also has served as a basis for the State Board of Education to scrutinize LGBTQ support guides in 10 school districts. A meeting of the state board Wednesday revealed that the districts are in various stages of revising the support guides, and in some cases have discontinued use of the documents.
Related
Gov. Ron DeSantis is one of ten finalists for Time's 2022 Person of the Year.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a finalist for Time's 2022 Person of the Year

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Elon Musk suspends Twitter account of UCF student who tracks his jet

By Alex Galbraith

Elon Musk suspends Twitter account of UCF student who tracks his jet

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ally found dead amid sexual misconduct investigation

By Alex Galbraith

DeSantis at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit in July 2022.

Orlando-area cop is latest to faint after allegedly being near fentanyl

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando-area cop is latest to faint after allegedly being near fentanyl

Orlando named the most overrated and disappointing city in the world for tourists

By Ariadna Ampudia

Orlando named the most overrated and disappointing city in the world for tourists

Also in News

UCF student who tracked Elon Musk's jet banned from Twitter, Musk threatens legal action

By Alex Galbraith

UCF student who tracked Elon Musk's jet banned from Twitter, Musk threatens legal action

Orlando-area cop is latest to faint after allegedly being near fentanyl

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando-area cop is latest to faint after allegedly being near fentanyl

Elon Musk suspends Twitter account of UCF student who tracks his jet

By Alex Galbraith

Elon Musk suspends Twitter account of UCF student who tracks his jet

'We the Shredded'

By Clay Jones

'We the Shredded'
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us