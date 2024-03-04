Florida Senate passes proposal to teach kindergarteners about threat of communism

The bill would need approval from the House before it could go to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis

By on Mon, Mar 4, 2024 at 2:29 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida Senate passes proposal to teach kindergarteners about threat of communism
Image via Adobe
The Florida Senate on Friday passed a measure that could lead to the history of communism being taught in grades as low as kindergarten.

The proposal (SB 1264) was approved in a 25-7 vote, and would need approval from the House before it could go to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Under the bill, the state Department of Education would be directed to “prepare and offer” educational standards related to communism history instruction, and would require certain concepts to be included.

For example, the curriculum would have to include lessons on the “increasing threat of communism in the United States and to our allies through the 20th century” and the “economic, industrial, and political events that have preceded and anticipated communist revolutions.”

The educational standards would have to launch in the 2026-27 school year and would have to be “age appropriate and developmentally appropriate” for students.

Senate bill sponsor Jay Collins, R-Tampa, and other supporters of the bill have warned that young people are increasingly viewing communism in a positive light.

“Here’s what I know about communism: It doesn’t care what race, creed, color, gender, sexual identification, ideology you come from — it will destroy your life and your family’s life completely the same,” Collins said.
Florida students currently can get lessons on communism in high-school social studies courses or in a seventh-grade civics and government course. A high-school U.S. government class required for graduation also includes 45 minutes of instruction on “Victims of Communism Day” that covers various communist regimes throughout history.

Sen. Geraldine Thompson, a Windermere Democrat who is a former educator, said the measure is “duplicative” because instruction about communism already exists in public schools.

“If we want to have a greater emphasis on communism, let’s just infuse it into the curriculum that we have now. And because it’s duplicative and puts an additional responsibility or burden on already overworked individuals, I cannot support the bill,” Thompson said.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Judge halts Jeffrey Epstein records, hours after DeSantis signed bill to release them

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Judge halts Jeffrey Epstein records, hours after DeSantis signed bill to release them

'I’m not worried about our schools': Florida Republicans votes to lower minimum age to purchase AR-15s

By News Service of Florida

'I’m not worried about our schools': Florida Republicans votes to lower minimum age to purchase AR-15s

Orange County school board and teachers' union spar over start time for impasse hearing on health insurance rate hike

By McKenna Schueler

Members of the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association at an International Workers Day march in Orlando (2023)

Bipartisan bill allowing more teen labor on construction sites nears finish line

By McKenna Schueler

Bipartisan bill allowing more teen labor on construction sites nears finish line (2)

Universal Orlando unveils new details about DreamWorks Land opening this summer

By Alexandra Sullivan

Universal Orlando unveils new details about DreamWorks Land opening this summer

Orlando officials confirm Lake Eola Swans are dying from bird flu

By Alexandra Sullivan

Orlando officials confirm Lake Eola Swans are dying from bird flu

Orange County school board and teachers' union spar over start time for impasse hearing on health insurance rate hike

By McKenna Schueler

Members of the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association at an International Workers Day march in Orlando (2023)

Wells Fargo workers at Apopka bank file petition to unionize

By McKenna Schueler

Wells Fargo workers at Apopka bank file petition to unionize
More

February 28, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us