Florida Senate drops the ball on their attempt to restrict flags with 'political viewpoint'

The bill is flailing after a key committee adjourned before members voted on the proposal

By on Fri, Feb 9, 2024 at 5:19 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida Senate drops the ball on their attempt to restrict flags with 'political viewpoint'
Photo by Joey Roulette

An effort to restrict what flags can be flown at schools and other public buildings flailed in the Florida Senate this week, after a key committee adjourned before members voted on the proposal.

The measure (SB 1120) would prohibit government agencies, public schools, colleges and universities from flying any flag that “represents a political viewpoint” including any “politically partisan, racial, sexual orientation and gender, or political ideology viewpoint.”

Debate surrounding the bill has focused heavily on the potential that it could bar LGBTQ pride flags at public buildings. Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, argued during Tuesday’s meeting of the Governmental Oversight Committee that prohibitions listed in the bill involve groups of people, not inherently political viewpoints.

“Race, gender, sexual orientation, religion are not political unto themselves. So, we should be as inclusive as possible. Not exclusive,” Polsky said.

Polsky’s comments, and those of numerous members of the public who opposed the bill, came hours after Gov. Ron DeSantis backed the measure.

DeSantis said he had not seen the bill but signaled that he would support it.

“If you take a position that, we’re going to fly the American flag and the state of Florida flag, and that’s it, it’s not targeting anybody. It’s basically saying that we’re not going to get into this business of doing this. So I think that’s totally fine,” the governor told reporters during an appearance in Orange City.

“I don’t think you could say, you can fly any flag you want except one or two. Then I think that would be maybe content-based discrimination,” DeSantis added.

A Senate staff analysis of the measure questioned prohibiting flags that represent a “political viewpoint.” The analysis appeared to point to potential confusion about what would actually be prohibited.

“While the bill provides examples of what represents a ‘political viewpoint’ for purposes of the bill, it does not define the term. Similarly, while the bill clearly regulates governmental speech, which is not limited by First Amendment regulations, it is unclear where government speech (or that undertaken by a ‘governmental entity’) ends and private speech begins for purposes of this regulation,” the analysis said.

The bill is in jeopardy in the Senate midway through the legislative session after it stalled in the Governmental Oversight Committee for the second time.

“The committee is not scheduled to meet again,” Katie Betta, a spokeswoman for Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, said in an email. “If a bill remains in a committee that is no longer meeting, it is procedurally very difficult for the issue to advance."


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida sees its first major purge of public sector unions following passage of Republicans' anti-union law

By McKenna Schueler

Union representative Curtis Hierro speaks out against a 2023 Florida law targeting public sector unions.

Florida bill that would protect historic monuments may be dead over public comments about protecting 'white culture'

By News Service of Florida

Florida bill that would protect historic monuments may be dead over public comments about protecting 'white culture'

Proposed Florida bill would restrict teachers' latitude in attempt to quash 'identity politics'

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Will Larkins, a Winter Park High School student, points to the House Chamber during a rally at Florida’s Capitol (March 31, 2023)

Florida House and Senate bills seek to eliminate police review boards

By News Service of Florida

Orlando Police Department headquarters

Also in News

Orange County teachers shouldn’t be forced to pay higher health insurance premiums, special magistrate rules

By McKenna Schueler

Orange County teachers shouldn’t be forced to pay higher health insurance premiums, special magistrate rules

Community activists Save Orange County share lessons from the latest war with developers over the Econlockhatchee River

By Craig Pittman

Sunrise on the Econlockhatchee River

Taylor Swift threatens legal action against UCF student tracking her private jet

By Alexandra Sullivan

Taylor Swift threatens legal action against UCF student tracking her private jet

‘Like a punch in the gut’: Volusia County teachers union calls out school board for union-busting behavior

By McKenna Schueler

Karen Weinrich, an elementary school teacher for Volusia County Schools, addresses the school board on Jan. 23, 2024.
More

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us