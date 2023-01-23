Florida secretary of state touts new voting restrictions as ‘gold standard’ of ‘election integrity’

Critics argue the changes were designed to suppress voting by minorities and Democrats.

By on Mon, Jan 23, 2023 at 12:33 pm

click to enlarge More restrictions to voting by mail in Florida are likely to come. - Adobe
Adobe
More restrictions to voting by mail in Florida are likely to come.

Florida’s elections chief rolled out a top-10 list Wednesday for why the state — once ridiculed for voting snafus — has become a “gold standard.”

But while he touted such things as “paper ballots,” “vote-by-mail safeguards,” “expanded days of canvassing,” “election results reporting” and “recount procedures,” Secretary of State Cord Byrd said he anticipates more changes to election procedures will come during this year’s legislative session.

“We're continually looking to improve that process,” Byrd said of voting by mail as he appeared before the House Infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee.

“We've done that over the last few legislative sessions,” Byrd added. “And I would anticipate that you all are probably going to look at some additional security measures with regard to vote-by-mail, to ensure that when someone does vote by mail that it is actually that voter, who's registered to vote, is the person who's voting.”

Republican lawmakers across the country have pushed for voting changes since former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

Florida lawmakers in 2021 took steps such as placing added restrictions on ballot drop boxes and requiring voters to request mail-in ballots more frequently.

During the 2022 session, they created a first-of-its-kind office in Florida to investigate voting irregularities, ratcheted up financial and criminal penalties for violating elections laws and required county supervisors of elections to scour voter rolls for potentially ineligible voters annually rather than every other year.

Critics argue the changes were designed to suppress voting by minorities and Democrats and potentially lay the groundwork for Republican challenges to future election results.

Byrd, a former House member, disputes such arguments.

“We're improving our election integrity,” Byrd said.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don’t miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando joins national march for abortion rights

By McKenna Schueler

Vicki Impoco and Nelly Cardinel hold an "RIP Reproductive Rights" sign at a rally for abortion rights in downtown Orlando on Jan. 21, 2023.

DeSantis continues probing for info about diversity-related initiatives and trans healthcare at Florida public colleges

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

He'll throw the book at ya.

It’s perfectly legal for Orange County landlords to reject tenants based on where their money comes from

By McKenna Schueler

There's no law in Orange County that prohibits landlords from discriminating against Section 8 housing voucher recipients, but that could change soon.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ war on ‘woke ideology’ in higher education threatens academic freedom

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando's Valencia College was one of the signees of the statement against against 'critical race theory, intersectionality and systems of oppression.'

Also in News

Evidence in suspended DA’s lawsuit shows that DeSantis simply wanted to target a ‘reform prosecutor’

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fancies himself a culture-war Napoleon.

Orlando joins national march for abortion rights

By McKenna Schueler

Vicki Impoco and Nelly Cardinel hold an "RIP Reproductive Rights" sign at a rally for abortion rights in downtown Orlando on Jan. 21, 2023.

Veterans can now access free emergency mental healthcare services under new VA policy

By McKenna Schueler

Antonio Davon Brown

Windows of Milk District LGBTQ bar District Dive shot out overnight in what sure looks like a hate crime

By Matthew Moyer

The windows of LGTQ bar District Dive were shot out early Wednesday morning
More

Digital Issue

January 18, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us