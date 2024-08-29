Florida resident dies from listeria outbreak related to Boar's Head deli meats

The Florida Department of Health has reported three cases of listeria in Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties

By on Thu, Aug 29, 2024 at 12:45 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida resident dies from listeria outbreak related to Boar's Head deli meats
Photo via Shutterstock
One person in Florida died this month after eating Boar’s Head sliced deli meat contaminated with listeria, bringing the number of deaths related to the recalled products to eight.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in its latest food safety alert on Wednesday that 57 people have gotten sick and been hospitalized from the foodborne bacterial illness, which is the largest outbreak in 13 years.

Since the outbreak started in July, people have died in Illinois, New Jersey, Virginia, and most recently in Florida, Tennessee, New Mexico, and South Carolina.

The Florida Department of Health has reported three cases of listeria in Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties. The state and counties’ departments of health had not provided any details about the cases at the time of publication. The CDC didn’t immediately respond to Florida Phoenix’s request for additional information about the death.

People should throw away any Boar’s Head products marked with “EST. 12612” or “P-12612” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels. Some of the products have sell-by dates into October, according to the CDC.

Symptoms of listeriosis include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever, and muscle aches. People may feel those symptoms the same day they ate contaminated food or up to 10 weeks later.

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Diane Rado for questions: [email protected]. Follow Florida Phoenix on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Former Pulse nightclub owners won't face manslaughter charges, Orlando police say

By Chloe Greenberg

Former Pulse nightclub owners won't face manslaughter charges, Orlando police say

'Brightlies': Passenger railway Brightline Florida hires union avoidance lawyers to discourage organizing workers

By McKenna Schueler

'Brightlies': Passenger railway Brightline Florida hires union avoidance lawyers to discourage organizing workers

Orange County Library System unveils limited orange blossom design for Library Card Sign-Up Month

By McKenna Schueler

OCLS will be offering a new limited-edition orange blossom library card design while supplies last.

Orlando's Lake Eola Park welcomes six new swan residents

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando's Lake Eola Park welcomes six new swan residents

Your words on the state's latest petty attempt to erase LGBTQ+ Floridians

By Orlando Weekly readers

Your words on the state's latest petty attempt to erase LGBTQ+ Floridians

'Brightlies': Passenger railway Brightline Florida hires union avoidance lawyers to discourage organizing workers

By McKenna Schueler

'Brightlies': Passenger railway Brightline Florida hires union avoidance lawyers to discourage organizing workers

Orange County Library System unveils limited orange blossom design for Library Card Sign-Up Month

By McKenna Schueler

OCLS will be offering a new limited-edition orange blossom library card design while supplies last.

Former Pulse nightclub owners won't face manslaughter charges, Orlando police say

By Chloe Greenberg

Former Pulse nightclub owners won't face manslaughter charges, Orlando police say
More

August 28, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us