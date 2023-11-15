Florida Republicans want to penalize college students who 'promote a foreign terrorist organization'

click to enlarge Photo via News Service of Florida State Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill

Senate and House Republicans on Wednesday filed identical bills that could financially penalize state university and college students who back “foreign terrorist” organizations, such as Hamas.Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, and Rep. John Temple, R-Wildwood, filed the proposals (SB 470 and HB 465) for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start in January.The bills came after lawmakers during a special session last week took a series of steps to show support for Israel in its war with Hamas. It also came amid a nationwide debate about support on college campuses for Hamas, which triggered the war by attacking Israel on Oct. 7.The bills would seek to penalize any student who “promotes a foreign terrorist organization.”For example, the bills call for such students to be required to pay out-of-state tuition rates, which are higher than in-state rates.Also, the bills would prevent the students from being eligible for such things as state grants, financial aid tuition assistance.The bills provide a definition for foreign terrorist organizations that, in part, would apply to “Hamas and Palestine Islamic Jihad.” They do not define the word “promotes.”