Florida Republicans want to ban cities from using ID cards for undocumented immigrants

Ingoglia said the bill and other legislation are designed to 'take away the magnets' that help attract undocumented immigrants to Florida

By on Tue, Jan 16, 2024 at 2:56 pm

In another round in long-running debates about illegal immigration, a Senate committee Tuesday approved a bill that would prevent cities and counties from accepting identification cards issued to undocumented immigrants.

The Republican-controlled Judiciary Committee voted 7-3 along party lines to approve the bill (SB 1174), sponsored by Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill.

The issue focuses on what are known as “community” identification cards that have been issued in some areas to undocumented immigrants and other people. Ingoglia said the bill and other legislation are designed to “take away the magnets” that help attract undocumented immigrants to Florida.

But opponents said identification cards are important for people to do such things as enroll children in schools. Also, Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Davie, said identification can be important in interactions between people and law-enforcement officers.

