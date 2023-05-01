Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Florida Republicans vote to lower gun-buying age, scrapping change made after Parkland shooting

With a week remaining in the 2023 legislative session, the measure faces an uncertain future

By on Mon, May 1, 2023 at 12:35 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida Republicans vote to lower gun-buying age, scrapping change made after Parkland shooting
Photo by News Service of Florida
The Florida House on Friday passed a measure that would lower the minimum age from 21 to 18 to buy rifles and other “long” guns, voting to scrap a high-profile change passed after a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Lawmakers included the gun restriction in a sweeping 2018 school-safety package after Nikolas Cruz, then 19, used a semi-automatic rifle to kill 17 students and faculty members and injure 17 others.

Federal law already barred people under 21 from buying handguns. During debate on the plan to lower the age on Friday, House bill sponsor Bobby Payne, R-Palatka, said the measure “corrects the wrong we did in 2018.”

Payne argued that the bill (HB 1543) would leave intact other provisions of the 2018 law that addressed mental health and school safety.

“You see the gun as the problem,” Payne said. “I see the interventions and the policies as the answer.”

But Democrats fiercely opposed lifting the age restriction, attributing it to helping the state avoid a repeat of the mass shooting in Broward County.

State Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, a Democrat who was the mayor of Parkland at the time of the shooting, pleaded with her colleagues to keep the age restriction in place.

She called the 2018 law a national “gold standard” for school safety.

“This law has stood the test of time because we have not had another school shooting in the state of Florida, and I hope to God we never do so that children will no longer hide, hit the ground, when a balloon pops. … We are going down the wrong path here,” she said.

With a week remaining in the 2023 legislative session, the measure faces an uncertain future.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, has expressed opposition to the proposal.

“I’ll see it when it comes over,” Passidomo told reporters prior to the House's 69-36 vote Friday.

Supporters of the bill have argued, in part, that the prohibition on people under 21 buying long guns violates the constitutional rights of young adults.

The Republican-controlled Legislature’s 2018 decision was highly unusual in a state that had expanded gun rights over decades.

The National Rifle Association immediately filed a challenge in federal court, arguing that the law violated the Second Amendment.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in 2021 upheld the constitutionality of the law. Walker said he was following legal precedent, though he also described the case as falling “squarely in the middle of a constitutional no man’s land.”

The NRA appealed to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. A three-judge panel of the Atlanta-based appeals court in March upheld the law. The NRA has asked the full court to reconsider the ruling.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

This letter from State Attorney Monique Worrell to Gov. Ron DeSantis is the spiciest thing you’ll see on the internet today

By Jessica Bryce Young

This letter from State Attorney Monique Worrell to Gov. Ron DeSantis is the spiciest thing you’ll see on the internet today

‘We thought we got rid of these’: Proposed Taintsville dog kennel resembles puppy mill

By Eric Tegethoff

‘We thought we got rid of these’: Proposed Taintsville dog kennel resembles puppy mill

Florida Republicans pass anti-union bill, reject Democrats’ attempts to soften its blow

By McKenna Schueler

Curtis Hierro, a Florida union organizer, speaks out against HB 1445 (later renamed SB256) in front of the Florida House State Affairs Committee

Grills Seafood owner says Bud Light partnering with trans person has ‘brought us into hell on Earth’

By Chloe Greenberg

Grills Seafood owner says Bud Light partnering with trans person has ‘brought us into hell on Earth’

Also in News

Florida Uber and Lyft drivers launch effort to organize for better pay, better app policies

By McKenna Schueler

Pedro Pradenas, an Uber driver, shares why he's organizing with the Independent Drivers Guild.

Viral TikTok shows lone rat scaring the daylights out of everyone at Orlando International Airport

By Matthew Moyer

Everyone wants to see the world at MCO (even rats)!

This letter from State Attorney Monique Worrell to Gov. Ron DeSantis is the spiciest thing you’ll see on the internet today

By Jessica Bryce Young

This letter from State Attorney Monique Worrell to Gov. Ron DeSantis is the spiciest thing you’ll see on the internet today

‘We thought we got rid of these’: Proposed Taintsville dog kennel resembles puppy mill

By Eric Tegethoff

‘We thought we got rid of these’: Proposed Taintsville dog kennel resembles puppy mill
More

Digital Issue

April 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us