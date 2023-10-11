Florida Republicans say they likely won't focus on property insurance crisis during upcoming session

Boyd said he doesn’t see 'any additional big-deal things that we can do' during the 2024 session

By on Wed, Oct 11, 2023 at 9:49 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida Republicans say they likely won't focus on property insurance crisis during upcoming session
Image via Adobe
A key senator said Tuesday he does not expect lawmakers to make major property-insurance changes during the 2024 legislative session, as they continue to watch the results of an overhaul passed last year.

“In my opinion, we swung for the fences, and we got a lot done,” Senate Banking and Insurance Chairman Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, said after his committee received updates about the property-insurance market from state Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky and Citizens Property Insurance President and CEO Tim Cerio.

Boyd said he doesn’t see “any additional big-deal things that we can do” during the 2024 session, while giving time for the changes passed last year to play out. The 2024 session will start in January.

Troubles in the property-insurance market during the past three years have led to many homeowners facing massive rate increases or losing coverage and have spurred a flood of policies into Citizens, which was created as the state’s insurer of last resort. Citizens ended last week with 1.412 million policies, nearly double the 708,919 policies it had on Sept. 30, 2021.

Lawmakers during a special session in December passed wide-ranging changes to try to shore up the market. For example, they tried to shield property insurers from costly lawsuits and took steps to help push policies from Citizens into the private market.
Related
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody seeks to block abortion rights amendment

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody seeks to block abortion rights amendment: Ashley Moody claims the abortion rights groups’ use of the term ‘viability’ is misleading, even though it’s defined in state statutes.

At the time, lawmakers said the changes would likely take 12 to 18 months to filter through the system. Since December, property owners have continued to see increased rates and, in many cases, few choices for coverage.

But Boyd, Yaworsky and Cerio said they see signs of improvement in the industry.

“Everyone is in this together,” Yaworsky told reporters after his presentation to the Banking and Insurance Committee. “It is a very difficult time for Florida homeowners, but the state has enacted significant legislation to address that after years of trying to get it done.”

Yaworsky said, for example, that costs of reinsurance — critical backup insurance that drives a large chunk of homeowners’ bills — did not increase as much as initially feared.

Also, regulators have approved requests from private insurers to take as many as 646,617 policies from Citizens this year. While only a portion of those policies will go into the private market, Yaworsky said the interest in so-called “depopulation” of Citizens is a sign of a healthier market.

Cerio said Citizens had expected it could end 2023 with 1.5 million to 1.7 million policies. But he said it now expects to end the year with about 1.3 million policies.

During the committee meeting, however, concerns about the market remained apparent.

For example, Senate Rules Chairwoman Debbie Mayfield, R-Indialantic, said the majority of calls she gets in her office are related to property insurance. At least some of those concerns involve a lack of competition and coverage choices.

“I can tell you it (coverage) has been shopped, and you can’t find it,” Mayfield said.
Related
Lawsuit says DeSantis administration violated rights in Medicaid terminations

Lawsuit says DeSantis administration violated rights in Medicaid terminations: The potential class-action lawsuit alleges the state has not provided adequate information to Medicaid beneficiaries before dropping them from the program

Sen. Victor Torres, D-Orlando, asked Yaworsky whether the state would consider a cap on rate increases over the next few years or a moratorium on policies being dropped.

But Yaworsky said a rate cap could lead to some Florida-focused insurers leaving the market or going insolvent. Cerio also said lower rates for Citizens could be a “long way off” because the insurer’s rates are below where they should be.

— News Service broadcast journalist Mike Exline contributed to this report.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody seeks to block abortion rights amendment

By McKenna Schueler

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody seeks to block abortion rights amendment

Brightline doubles daily trips to and from Orlando

By Grayson Keglovic

Brightline doubles daily trips to and from Orlando

Orlando auto workers begin third week of strike for a fair contract, and they’re not alone

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando auto workers begin third week of strike for a fair contract, and they’re not alone

Lawsuit says DeSantis administration violated rights in Medicaid terminations

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Lawsuit says DeSantis administration violated rights in Medicaid terminations

Also in News

Brightline doubles daily trips to and from Orlando

By Grayson Keglovic

Brightline doubles daily trips to and from Orlando

Orlando auto workers begin third week of strike for a fair contract, and they’re not alone

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando auto workers begin third week of strike for a fair contract, and they’re not alone

Orlando LGBTQ+ groups join National March to Protect Trans Youth

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando LGBTQ+ groups join National March to Protect Trans Youth

Villages woman arrested after beating up man who called her an ‘Italian bitch’

By Chloe Greenberg

Villages woman arrested after beating up man who called her an ‘Italian bitch’
More

Digital Issue

October 11, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us