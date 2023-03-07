Florida Republicans propose bill that would lower gun-buying age to 18

Florida's 'constitutional carry' bill will also be considered this legislative session

By on Tue, Mar 7, 2023 at 10:29 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge March For Our Lives rally against gun violence in Orlando following the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. - Photo by Joey Roulette
Photo by Joey Roulette
March For Our Lives rally against gun violence in Orlando following the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Two House Republicans on Monday filed a proposal that would lower the minimum age from 21 to 18 to buy rifles and other “long” guns, potentially scrapping a high-profile change passed after the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Rep. Bobby Payne, R-Palatka, and Rep. Tyler Sirois, R-Merritt Island, filed the proposal (HB 1543) as lawmakers prepared to begin the annual legislative session Tuesday.

Lawmakers in 2018 increased the minimum age from 18 to 21 to purchase long guns after former Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Nikolas Cruz, then 19, used a semi-automatic rifle to kill 17 students and faculty members and injure 17 others.

Federal law already barred people under 21 from buying handguns.

The Republican-controlled Legislature’s 2018 decision was highly unusual in a state that had expanded gun rights over decades. The National Rifle Association immediately filed a challenge in federal court, arguing that the law violated the Second Amendment.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in 2021 upheld the constitutionality of the law. Walker said he was following legal precedent, though he also described the case as falling “squarely in the middle of a constitutional no man’s land.”

The NRA appealed to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. A panel of the Atlanta-based appeals court heard arguments in May but has not ruled.

During the arguments, NRA attorney John Sweeney contended that 18-year-olds in Florida “do not enjoy the same freedoms guaranteed the rest of the adults in this country” by the Second Amendment.

But in a document filed in district court, attorneys for the state wrote that people ages 18 to 20 are a “particularly high-risk group” and pointed to scientific evidence about impulsive and risky behavior.

“Empirical evidence bears out that because 18-to-20-year-olds are uniquely likely to engage in impulsive, emotional, and risky behaviors that offer immediate or short-term rewards, drawing the line for legal purchase of firearms at 21 is a reasonable method of addressing the Legislature’s public safety concerns,” the document said.

In his ruling upholding the law, Walker, in part, focused on a landmark 2008 U.S. Supreme Court case known as District of Columbia v. Heller. While the Heller case is broadly considered a major victory for gun-rights supporters, it also said certain “longstanding prohibitions” about guns do not violate the Second Amendment, according to Walker’s ruling.

The Heller case cited prohibitions on such things as felons and mentally ill people possessing guns, Walker concluded that restrictions on 18-to-20-year-old people buying guns were “analogous” to the restrictions cited in the Heller case.

As of mid-afternoon Monday, a Senate bill had not been filed to lower the minimum gun-purchasing age from 21 to 18, according to information on the Senate website.

Guns were already expected to be a major issue during the 60-day legislative session, as the House and Senate have started moving forward with proposals that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without licenses.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Video shows Florida alligator easily blasting through a metal fence

By Colin Wolf

Video shows Florida alligator easily blasting through a metal fence

Florida environmentalists object to new bills that contradict Gov. DeSantis’ conservation claims

By Jim Turner, NSF

Florida environmentalists object to new bills that contradict Gov. DeSantis’ conservation claims

After paying InfoWars blogger $37K, Florida Rep. Jason Brodeur files bill requiring bloggers to register with state

By Chloe Greenberg

After paying InfoWars blogger $37K, Florida Rep. Jason Brodeur files bill requiring bloggers to register with state

Under new bill, Florida could see increased state regulation of local utilities

By Jim Saunders, NSF

Under new bill, Florida could see increased state regulation of local utilities

Also in News

Under new bill, Florida could see increased state regulation of local utilities

By Jim Saunders, NSF

Under new bill, Florida could see increased state regulation of local utilities

Family-friendly drag event the Miss Rose Dynasty Pageant forced to move from Orlando at last minute

By Matthew Moyer and McKenna Schueler

The Miss Rose Dynasty drag pageant has been moved to Kissimmee from Orlando

After paying InfoWars blogger $37K, Florida Rep. Jason Brodeur files bill requiring bloggers to register with state

By Chloe Greenberg

After paying InfoWars blogger $37K, Florida Rep. Jason Brodeur files bill requiring bloggers to register with state

DeSantis appointee to Disney oversight board thinks tap water can make you gay

By Matthew Moyer

DeSantis appointee to Disney oversight board thinks tap water can make you gay
More

Digital Issue

March 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us