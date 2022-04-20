VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Florida Republicans move quickly to approve Ron DeSantis' redistricting plan

By on Wed, Apr 20, 2022 at 11:29 am

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
Photo via Office of the Governor

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed congressional redistricting plan, lambasted by opponents because it likely would reduce the number of seats held by Black Democrats, quickly moved toward approval Tuesday as the Republican-dominated Legislature started a special session.

The Senate is expected to vote Wednesday to pass the plan, which would boost Republican representation in Congress for the next decade. The House is expected to follow suit Thursday.

The Republican gains could come, at least in part, at the expense of minority candidates in North and Central Florida. The Senate Reapportionment Committee voted 8-4 along party lines Tuesday to approve the bill, but Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Ocoee, told Republicans on the committee they have allowed themselves to be bullied by DeSantis, who has threatened to back their primary opponents.

“Once you give in, it doesn’t stop. He’s going to continue this,” Bracy said.

Republican committee members did not comment before the vote. Chairman Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero, declined to comment after the meeting.

The House Congressional Redistricting Subcommittee voted 15-7 early Tuesday evening to approve the governor's proposal.

Under the proposal, the number of Republican-held congressional seats would be expected to increase from the current 16 to 20, based on 2020 voting patterns. Legislative approval will set the stage for a legal fight about the map.

Related
Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting plans would cut Florida's Black representation in half

Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting plans would cut Florida's Black representation in half

During an earlier meeting on the Senate floor, Sen. Gary Farmer, D-Lighthouse Point, sought to delay until Thursday a final Senate vote on redistricting. But Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, said that wouldn’t change the final tally on the measure and other bills related to the Walt Disney Co.

“The consequence of your request would just delay this by one more day,” Simpson told Farmer. “It would not change the outcome of those bills, in my opinion.”

The Disney-related bills were added to the special session Tuesday, after the entertainment giant criticized a new state law that would restrict instruction in public schools about gender identity and sexual orientation. The bills, in part, could lead to dissolving the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a decades-old governing district set up for Disney and nearby properties.

Related
"Down with Disney!" — Florida Rep and House bill sponsor Randy Fine

Florida Legislature huffs, puffs, threatens to blow Disney’s house down at behest of Gov. Ron DeSantis: ‘Disney is a guest in Florida. Today we remind them.’

DeSantis called the special session after vetoing a congressional redistricting plan passed by the Legislature last month. DeSantis contended the Legislature’s plan violated the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution, in part because of a sprawling North Florida congressional district that has elected a Black Democrat.

DeSantis has pushed for the District 5, which now runs from Jacksonville to west of Tallahassee, to be redrawn as a more-compact district in the Jacksonville area. The seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, a Black Democrat.

DeSantis also would make significant changes in Central Florida’s District 10, which has been held by U.S. Rep. Val Demings, a Black Democrat who is running for U.S. Senate.

Appearing before the Senate committee, the Rev. Robert Spooney of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Orlando asked if it is “morally” right to eliminate two minority districts and if Republican lawmakers would stand up for the redistricting plan that DeSantis vetoed.

“You came up with a map, and now it's been vetoed and turned around,” Spooney said. “Will you stand up and do the right thing or will you bow down and be bullied?”

Backers of DeSantis’ proposal called the map design “common sense.”

“Redistricting to me is to equalize the populations among electoral districts after publication of the (U.S.) Census,” said Brigitte Smith of Marion County. “But it seems today it’s all about race issues and color.”

Alex Kelly, a deputy chief of staff for DeSantis, told the Senate committee he drafted DeSantis’s map and followed many of the lines that the Legislature initially crafted, particularly when it came to South Florida.

Using a phrase from DeSantis, Kelly said changes in North and Central Florida were done in a “race neutral” manner.

For District 5, Kelly said the current sprawling configuration, which was included in one of two vetoed maps passed by the Legislature, is a “racial gerrymander.” He said an alternative design for the district from the Legislature would have violated “some manner of law.”

But Democrats criticized the proposed changes in DeSantis’ plan.

“This (the redistricting plan) is not for tomorrow or next week. It doesn’t change for 10 more years, and I refuse to believe the people of color population in Duval (County) shrunk,” Sen. Audrey Gibson, D-Jacksonville, said.

As for District 10, following lines initially offered by the House, Kelly said the Black community in Orange County “wasn’t sufficient enough on its own to elect a candidate of its choice.”

Bracy, who has filed to run in Congressional District 10, said the proposed change in the district “clearly goes against the (federal) Voting Rights Act,” as the area’s representation could shift from Demings to conservative Anthony Sabatini, a Howey-in-the-Hills Republican who is now in the state House.

The Republican majority on the committee rejected in a voice vote a proposed amendment by Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, that would have restored District 5 and 10 as minority-access seats and removed a proposed split in the Tampa Bay region.

“The intent of this amendment is to protect minority access districts from retrogression,” Rouson said.





Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend

Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend
Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban
This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million
This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

News Slideshows

Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend

Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend
Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban
This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million
This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

News Slideshows

Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend

Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend
Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban
This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million
This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

Trending

Orlando had the third-highest increase in rent in the nation over the last year

By Alex Galbraith

You probably can't afford to live anywhere in this photo.

DeSantis and Florida GOP choose to ‘govern by revenge,’ approving bills to punish Disney for final vote

By Jim Saunders and Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, seen here remembering his senior class trip to Disney

Florida legislature votes to dissolve Disney's Reedy Creek government over company's opposition to 'Don't Say Gay' bill

By Alex Galbraith

Florida legislature votes to dissolve Disney's Reedy Creek government over company's opposition to 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Coast Guard suspends search for man who jumped from Carnival Cruise ship off Florida coast

By Ashley Maria Bermudez

Carnival Cruise's Mardi Gras

Also in News

Orlando had the third-highest increase in rent in the nation over the last year

By Alex Galbraith

You probably can't afford to live anywhere in this photo.

Face masks are now optional at Orlando International Airport

By Alex Galbraith

Face masks are now optional at Orlando International Airport

Florida legislature votes to dissolve Disney's Reedy Creek government over company's opposition to 'Don't Say Gay' bill

By Alex Galbraith

Florida legislature votes to dissolve Disney's Reedy Creek government over company's opposition to 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Orlando Shakes announces new apprenticeship program for local high schoolers

By Ashley Maria Bermudez

'The Fantasticks' performed at Orlando Shakes
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us