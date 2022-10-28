Florida Republicans, Democrats neck and neck in early voting

click to enlarge Adobe

With about 1.94 million ballots cast in the Nov. 8 election, registered Democrats and Republicans were almost evenly divided as of Thursday morning.Registered Democrats had cast 786,425 ballots by mail or at early voting sites, while Republicans had cast 784,653, according to data posted on the state Division of Elections website.Democrats held an advantage in mail-in ballots, while Republicans led at early voting sites. Meanwhile, unaffiliated voters had cast 342,045 ballots, and third-party voters had cast 26,882. Counties were able to start offering in-person early voting on Monday, with all counties required to offer it on Saturday.