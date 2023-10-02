Florida Republican wants to designate State Road A1A as 'Jimmy Buffet Memorial Highway'

The proposed designation would include counties from Monroe County to Nassau County

By on Mon, Oct 2, 2023 at 1:31 pm

Florida Republican wants to designate State Road A1A as 'Jimmy Buffet Memorial Highway'
Photo via Jimmy Buffet/Facebook
A House Republican filed a proposal Friday that would designate State Road A1A as “Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway” to honor the musician who died Sept. 1 at age 76.

Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, filed the bill (HB 91) for consideration during the legislative session that will begin in January.

Backed in the studio and on tour by the Coral Reefer Band, the Mississippi-born Buffett was best known for an island vibe reflecting the Florida Keys.

