Florida Republican files bill that bans venues from canceling shows over political views, social media posts

click to enlarge Photo via Joel Rudman/Facebook

A Florida Republican who is also in a cover band filed a bill that effectively would prevent his own shows from getting canceled.Wednesday afternoon, Panhandle Rep. Joel Rudman, R-Navarre, filed HB 15 , which he calls the "The Right to Rock Act,” for the upcoming 2024 legislative session.Under the proposal, any entertainment venue that accepts state funding would be banned from breaking a contract with a performer due to their social-media use or political affiliations.The proposal applies to musicians, comedians, dancers and actors.This isn't the first time Rudman has filed a bill that directly impacts his own interests.Rudman recently sponsored the " Protections of Medical Conscience Act ," which allows medical doctors like himself to discriminate against members of the LGBTQ+ community over religious views. He also plays in a band, and recently went on a " God, Guns, and Less Government " tour.According to an article promoting one of his more recent shows, Rudman plays a "remarkable playlist that spans decades. From the high-voltage energy of AC/DC to the glitz of KISS and the iconic riffs of Led Zeppelin."The 2024 session will start in January.