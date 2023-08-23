Florida Republican files bill that bans venues from canceling shows over political views, social media posts

Wed, Aug 23, 2023

Photo via Joel Rudman/Facebook
A Florida Republican who is also in a cover band filed a bill that effectively would prevent his own shows from getting canceled.

Wednesday afternoon, Panhandle Rep. Joel Rudman, R-Navarre, filed HB 15, which he calls the "The Right to Rock Act,” for the upcoming 2024 legislative session.

Under the proposal, any entertainment venue that accepts state funding would be banned from breaking a contract with a performer due to their social-media use or political affiliations.

The proposal applies to musicians, comedians, dancers and actors.

This isn't the first time Rudman has filed a bill that directly impacts his own interests.

Rudman recently sponsored the "Protections of Medical Conscience Act," which allows medical doctors like himself to discriminate against members of the LGBTQ+ community over religious views. He also plays in a band, and recently went on a "God, Guns, and Less Government" tour.

According to an article promoting one of his more recent shows, Rudman plays a "remarkable playlist that spans decades. From the high-voltage energy of AC/DC to the glitz of KISS and the iconic riffs of Led Zeppelin."

The 2024 session will start in January.

This story first appeared in our sister publication Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

