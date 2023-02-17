Florida Republican files a bill allowing people to anonymously report local code violations

The exemption would apply for one year from the time a potential violation is reported to a local agency

By on Fri, Feb 17, 2023 at 11:22 am

Pointing to concerns about safety, a Senate Republican on Thursday proposed a bill that would provide a public-records exemption for people who report potential violations of local codes or ordinances.

Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, filed the proposal (SB 842) for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 7.

The bill would exempt from disclosure the names, addresses, telephone numbers and dates of birth of people who report potential violations of municipal or county codes or ordinances.

The exemption would apply for one year from the time a potential violation is reported to a local agency.

“The Legislature finds that allowing continued public access to the personal identifying and location information of persons reporting potential violations of county or municipal codes or ordinances jeopardizes the safety of such persons,” the bill said.

“The Legislature finds that protecting the safety and security of such persons outweighs any public benefit that may be derived from the public disclosure of the personal identifying and location information.”

