ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz will face COVID-19 whistleblower Rebekah Jones in US House election

By on Wed, Aug 24, 2022 at 11:40 am

click to enlarge Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz will face COVID-19 whistleblower Rebekah Jones in US House election
Screenshot via Matt Gaetz/Twitter

Florida Rep. and possible sex trafficker Matt Gaetz was able to stave off a challenge to his US House seat from Republican challenger Mark Lombardo. That means he'll face off with another notorious Floridian for the right to represent Florida's 1st district: COVID-19 whistleblower Rebekah Jones.

Jones made a name for herself when she claimed that the state Department of Health was suppressing COVID-19 data to paint a rosier picture of the pandemic's impact in Florida. Jones argued that the state asked her to manipulate data to allow reopening of businesses and attractions even as coronavirus raged through the state.

After the state alleged that Jones improperly used state equipment, her home was raided by officers. Jones believes the raid to be retaliation for her continued assertion that the state asked her to manipulate data.

Related
Is Florida COVID data activist Rebekah Jones grifter or hero, villain or role model, liar or whistleblower? Maybe all of the above.

Is Florida COVID data activist Rebekah Jones grifter or hero, villain or role model, liar or whistleblower? Maybe all of the above.: Dashboard confessional


She announced a plan to run for Gaetz's seat as an independent in July. However, she quickly opted to run on the Democratic ticket. Her campaign website pushes for better transparency in government, a rollback of restrictive voting laws and enhanced funding for research.

Jones has her work cut out for her as FL-01 is one of the most Republican districts in the state. Gaetz has handily won the district in the past and the area has not elected a Democrat in this century.

If Jones has any help in defeating Gaetz, it might come from the man himself. The representative is deeply unpopular even among his fellow Republicans in Congress and is currently ensnarled in an investigation into potential sex trafficking. His associate Joel Greenberg, the former tax collector of Seminole County, pleaded guilty to charges of sex trafficking and fraud and appears to be cooperating with investigators looking into Gaetz. 

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop
Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million

Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million
The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside

The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside
Play a mean pinball at Oviedo's Pinball Lounge 376 E Broadway St., Oviedo On Fridays, this pinball lounge offers $10 all-you-can-play passes from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The best cheap summer date ideas in Orlando

News Slideshows

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop
Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million

Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million
The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside

The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside
Play a mean pinball at Oviedo's Pinball Lounge 376 E Broadway St., Oviedo On Fridays, this pinball lounge offers $10 all-you-can-play passes from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The best cheap summer date ideas in Orlando

News Slideshows

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop
Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million

Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million
The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside

The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside
Play a mean pinball at Oviedo's Pinball Lounge 376 E Broadway St., Oviedo On Fridays, this pinball lounge offers $10 all-you-can-play passes from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The best cheap summer date ideas in Orlando

Trending

Florida native snakes are eating invasive Burmese pythons

By Colin Wolf

Florida native snakes are eating invasive Burmese pythons

Proposed constitutional amendment in Florida would ban all non-emergency abortions and grant 'right to life of preborn' individuals

By News Service of Florida

Proposed constitutional amendment in Florida would ban all non-emergency abortions and grant 'right to life of preborn' individuals

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz — under investigation for potential sex crimes — voted against reauthorizing a human trafficking bill

By Colin Wolf

Both Sabatini and Matt Gaetz have ties to former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg.

Charlie Crist a clear winner in final polls before Florida primary election

By Alex Galbraith

Charlie Crist a clear winner in final polls before Florida primary election

Also in News

Savage Love: Settling, hemorrhoids, Viagra, small-town gossip and everything in between

By Dan Savage

Savage Love!

Orange County felons arrested for voting thought they had their rights restored

By Alex Galbraith

Orange County felons arrested for voting thought they had their rights restored

Daytona Beach boat explosion caught on video

By Alex Galbraith

Daytona Beach boat explosion caught on video

Video shows plane crashing into Orlando area road near UCF

By Alex Galbraith

Video shows plane crashing into Orlando area road near UCF
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us