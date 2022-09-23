ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz unlikely to be charged in sex trafficking probe, according to report

By on Fri, Sep 23, 2022 at 3:02 pm

click to enlarge Florida rep. Matt Gaetz. - Dave Decker
Dave Decker
Florida rep. Matt Gaetz.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is unlikely to face charges from the years-long probe into whether he engaged in sex trafficking, according to a new report from The Washington Post.

Speaking to people within the Department of Justice, the paper found that prosecutors recommended against charges in the case, worrying that the credibility of two witnesses who spoke against Gaetz would not stand up in court.

One of those two witnesses was the woman at the heart of the investigation. Over the last several years, prosecutors interviewed her alongside Gaetz associates to determine whether or not Gaetz enticed her across state lines for the purposes of sex while she was still a minor, a crime punishable under federal sex trafficking statutes.

In addition to the woman, prosecutors are reportedly worried that the testimony of former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg would not hold water. The former  Central Florida politico was convicted last year on sex trafficking and fraud charges, the former stemming from his relationship with the aforementioned woman. Greenberg has yet to be sentenced, as he hoped to cooperate with investigators and receive leniency. While his sentencing has been delayed several times, it appears his testimony was not enough for investigators.

Greenberg and the anonymous woman were far from alone in  testifying against the U.S. House Rep. Gaetz's ex-girlfriend testified before a grand jury in Orlando earlier this year.

Investigators were focused on an eventful trip to the Bahamas where Gaetz, Greenberg, his ex and the anonymous woman were all in attendance.  The trip was at the heart of further investigations into corruption among Florida politicians.

However, now that prosecutors have reportedly recommended against bringing a case, it's deeply unlikely Gaetz will be brought up on charges. Gaetz has maintained his innocence throughout but has yet to take a victory lap on his typically chatty social media channels.

