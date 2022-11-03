ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Florida professors could lose tenure for violating state's race-related instruction laws

Florida's race-related instruction laws could be used to strip professors of tenure

By on Thu, Nov 3, 2022 at 5:13 pm

click to enlarge Florida professors could lose tenure for violating state's race-related instruction laws
Adobe

A controversial law designed to restrict the way certain race-related topics can be taught in Florida classrooms could factor into a new tenure-review process for university professors, under a proposal that higher-education officials will consider next week.

The proposed regulation links two laws that the Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis approved this year.

One of the laws allowed the state university system’s Board of Governors to adopt a regulation that would require tenured professors to undergo a “comprehensive post-tenure” review every five years.

The board on Nov. 10 is slated to consider a draft of the regulation. The proposal lays out criteria that would be included in professors’ reviews and makes clear that compliance with the race-related instruction law would be considered.

The race-related instruction law (HB 7), which DeSantis dubbed the “Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act,” or “Stop WOKE Act” — was one of the most-contentious issues of the 2022 legislative session and has drawn federal-court challenges. The law enumerates several concepts that would constitute discrimination if they were included in instruction.

For example, the law targets instruction that “compels” students to believe that they bear “personal responsibility for and must feel guilt, anguish, or other forms of psychological distress because of actions, in which the person played no part, committed in the past” by members of the same race or sex.

Related
The law requires university instruction to be “objective.” Considering that DeSantis calls his law the Stop WOKE Act, you can imagine what counts as “objective.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Florida is at the vanguard of states giving teachers the finger: Short-term populism has long-term consequences.

The proposed tenure-review regulation would make “any violation” of the Stop WOKE law one of seven criteria that would be considered. If faculty members’ performance is deemed unsatisfactory, they could face termination.

Faculty members would receive a “performance rating” under the process. Deans would recommend ratings, which could be accepted, rejected or modified by university chief academic officers.

“For each faculty member who receives a final performance rating of ‘does not meet expectations,’ the appropriate college dean, in consultation with the faculty member’s department chair, shall propose a performance improvement plan to the chief academic officer,” the proposal said.

Professors who are directed to follow improvement plans would be given up to a year to meet requirements laid out in the plans.

Related
Florida rep Matt Gaetz got roasted by a top US military leader over critical race theory

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz got roasted by a top U.S. military leader over critical race theory


“Each faculty member who receives a final performance rating of ‘unsatisfactory’ shall receive a notice of termination from the chief academic officer,” the proposal also said.

The United Faculty of Florida has strongly opposed the race-related instruction law. The union in July published an article on its website titled, “HB 7: What UFF Members Need To Know About The “Stop WOKE Act,” calling the law “horrendous” and advising faculty members about its potential impacts.

“Please know that if you, as a UFF member, experience any discipline, harm, or other adverse action from your supervisor or institution in response to your attempts to navigate the prohibitions in HB 7, you should immediately contact your local union leaders for support,” an introductory part of the post said.

Democrats who opposed the measure during the legislative session argued, in part, that it was being pushed by DeSantis for political reasons, as the governor has made his fight against critical race theory and “indoctrination” in schools a linchpin of his education agenda.

The tenure-review law (SB 7044) was sponsored by former Sen. Manny Diaz, R-Hialeah, and Sen. Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero. Diaz later left the Legislature to become state education commissioner, while Rodrigues next week will become chancellor of the university system.

Related
Tucker Carlson speaking at Turning Point USA in West Palm Beach, Florida (Dec. 19, 2020)

Extremist incitement is now just business as usual for the GOP

Part of the proposed regulation suggests that tenured university employees’ political views would not be a factor in the performance reviews.

“The review shall not consider or otherwise discriminate based on the faculty members’ political or ideological viewpoints,” the proposal said.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

The best Halloween costumes we saw at Thornton Park's block party

The best Halloween costumes we saw at Thornton Park's block party
Historic College Park home Villa Rosa on Lake Adair hits the market for $3.2 million

Historic College Park home Villa Rosa on Lake Adair hits the market for $3.2 million
Take a look inside Orlando's most expensive home for sale

Take a look inside Orlando's most expensive home for sale
Look behind the scenes at Gatorland's

Look behind the scenes at Gatorland's Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event

News Slideshows

The best Halloween costumes we saw at Thornton Park's block party

The best Halloween costumes we saw at Thornton Park's block party
Historic College Park home Villa Rosa on Lake Adair hits the market for $3.2 million

Historic College Park home Villa Rosa on Lake Adair hits the market for $3.2 million
Take a look inside Orlando's most expensive home for sale

Take a look inside Orlando's most expensive home for sale
Look behind the scenes at Gatorland's

Look behind the scenes at Gatorland's Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event

News Slideshows

The best Halloween costumes we saw at Thornton Park's block party

The best Halloween costumes we saw at Thornton Park's block party
Historic College Park home Villa Rosa on Lake Adair hits the market for $3.2 million

Historic College Park home Villa Rosa on Lake Adair hits the market for $3.2 million
Take a look inside Orlando's most expensive home for sale

Take a look inside Orlando's most expensive home for sale
Look behind the scenes at Gatorland's

Look behind the scenes at Gatorland's Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event

Trending

Orlando news anchor goes viral on TikTok defending daughters' homecoming dance outfits

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando news anchor goes viral on TikTok defending daughters' homecoming dance outfits

Florida judges up for retention are the part of the ballot you might be tempted to skip

By Ariadna Ampudia and Gabby Macogay

Judge dread.

Orlando Weekly's endorsements for the 2022 midterm elections

By Matthew Moyer and Jessica Bryce Young

Orlando Weekly's endorsements for the 2022 midterm elections

Universal Orlando set to close Shrek, Woody Woodpecker attractions in KidZone

By Ariadna Ampudia

Universal Orlando Resort is closing 5 attractions within Universal Studios Florida to make room for new family entertainment. The last day to ride or participate in these attractions is Jan. 15, 2023.

Also in News

Walt Disney World starts transforming their park for the holidays

By Valerie Galarza

Walt Disney World starts transforming their park for the holidays

Orlando news anchor goes viral on TikTok defending daughters' homecoming dance outfits

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando news anchor goes viral on TikTok defending daughters' homecoming dance outfits

Universal Orlando set to close Shrek, Woody Woodpecker attractions in KidZone

By Ariadna Ampudia

Universal Orlando Resort is closing 5 attractions within Universal Studios Florida to make room for new family entertainment. The last day to ride or participate in these attractions is Jan. 15, 2023.

There were zero reported cases of fentanyl in candy over Halloween weekend

By Alex Galbraith

There were zero reported cases of fentanyl in candy over Halloween weekend
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us