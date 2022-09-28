Florida men swim in storm surge, climb out on Fort Myers pier during Hurricane Ian [VIDEO]

Whenever you read a warning label, know that there's always one person who needed to be told the blindingly obvious. Or in this case, three people.
New video just in from Fort Myers, FL shows swimmers getting into the storm surge as Hurricane #Ian approaches.— Zach Covey (@ZachCoveyTV) September 28, 2022
This is EXTREMELY dangerous. I can’t believe I have to say this…. DO NOT GET INTO THE WATER! pic.twitter.com/jsoUPvX8uC
Three Florida men got the bright idea to go swimming in the storm surge from Hurricane Ian near Ft. Myers' pier before the storm made landfall. They appeared to make the deeply stupid decision after going around the pier's locked gate to walk down to the end of the wave-breaking object that sticks out into the turbulent ocean.
Video recorded from the Pierside Grill shows two of the men being knocked off their feet and carried under the pier before they pop out several feet away on the opposite side of the pier. The third man tried to run and meet them before being absolutely obliterated by an incoming wave at the end of the clip.
Same dudes pic.twitter.com/TiUU8iRuxo— Tᴏɴʏ! Tᴏɴɪ! Tᴏɴᴇ́! 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚔 (R.I.P.) 🕙 (@StarkTTT) September 28, 2022
Obviously, a trip to the beach is not as convenient to local idiots in Orlando. But, just in case you need to hear it: do not go play in the hurricane.