Florida men swim in storm surge, climb out on Fort Myers pier during Hurricane Ian [VIDEO]

By on Wed, Sep 28, 2022 at 2:17 pm

Whenever you read a warning label, know that there's always one person who needed to be told the blindingly obvious. Or in this case, three people.

Three Florida men got the bright idea to go swimming in the storm surge from Hurricane Ian near Ft. Myers' pier before the storm made landfall. They appeared to make the deeply stupid decision after going around the pier's locked gate to walk down to the end of the wave-breaking object that sticks out into the turbulent ocean.

Video  recorded from the Pierside Grill shows two of the men being knocked off their feet and carried under the pier before they pop out several feet away on the opposite side of the pier. The third man tried to run and meet them before being absolutely obliterated by an incoming wave at the end of the clip.


Obviously, a trip to the beach is not as convenient to local idiots in Orlando. But, just in case you need to hear it: do not go play in the hurricane. 

News Slideshows

Enjoy these AI-generated paintings of rednecks shooting at hurricanes ahead of Hurricane Ian

The best Hurricane Ian jokes and memes are already here

Tube house

The Haunted Road brings a 'human slaughterhouse' to Orlando this Halloween

News Slideshows

Enjoy these AI-generated paintings of rednecks shooting at hurricanes ahead of Hurricane Ian

The best Hurricane Ian jokes and memes are already here

Tube house

The Haunted Road brings a 'human slaughterhouse' to Orlando this Halloween

