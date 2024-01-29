Florida manatee deaths decreased by nearly half in 2023

The total was down from 1,100 deaths in 2021 and 800 in 2022

Mon, Jan 29, 2024

Florida manatee deaths decreased by nearly half in 2023
Photo via Adobe
After seeing a surge of deaths in 2021 and 2022, the number of manatees that died in Florida last year dropped to 556, according to preliminary information posted on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website.

The total was down from 1,100 deaths in 2021 and 800 in 2022. Also, the commission said last year’s total was below a five-year average of 793 deaths and the lowest total since 2017.

The website said about 20 percent of deaths in 2023 stemmed from a red-tide bloom in Southwest Florida. Also, a top cause of deaths was watercraft collisions.

“Population models identify both watercraft collisions and red tide blooms as one of the most significant threats to manatees long-term,” the website said.

