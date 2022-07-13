VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Florida Man Donald Trump steps up feud with Ron DeSantis supporter Elon Musk: He makes 'driverless cars that crash' and 'rocketships to nowhere'

'Without...subsidies he'd be worthless.'

By on Wed, Jul 13, 2022 at 10:22 am

click to enlarge DONALD TRUMP/TRUTH SOCIAL
Donald Trump/Truth Social

Elon Musk and Donald Trump have ramped up their feud over the 2024 presidential election.

The Tesla and SpaceX head first drew the ire of the ex-prez when he admitted that he wanted Ron DeSantis to be the Republican candidate for that upcoming election. Trump called Musk "another bullshit artist" at an Alaska rally, before pointing out that his since-aborted plan to by Twitter was a smokescreen.

Musk responded with a series of tweets saying that Trump needs to end his political career and let other Republicans run. He added that he thinks Democrats back Trump into a corner with their investigation into the president's actions on Jan 6.

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” Musk said. “Dems should also call off the attack—don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency."

Related
Elon Musk wants to vote for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2024 presidential election

Elon Musk wants to vote for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2024 presidential election


Trump didn't take Musk's comments in stride. He took to Truth Social, his personal social media platform that he launched after being banned from Twitter and Facebook, and dragged Elon through the muck.

“When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless,” Trump wrote.

Related
Florida politicians shouldn't buy what Elon Musk is selling. Boring Company tunnels aren't the solution to Florida's transit woes

Florida politicians shouldn't buy what Elon Musk is selling. Boring Company tunnels aren't the solution to Florida's transit woes


Trump reiterated his claim that Musk supported him in private during the presidency, before noting that Musk was ready to beg for the government's help.

"I could have said, ‘drop to your knees and beg,’ and he would have done it,” Trump shared, along with a photo of Musk and Trump in the Oval Office.

All of this springs from the fact that Trump is hearing footsteps inside Mar-A-Lago. With Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seemingly gearing up for a run at the White House, Trump feels a threat to his presumptive nomination for the 2024 ticket. It doesn't help that prominent right-wing figures like Musk and Joe Rogan are throwing their lot in behind our charisma void in Tallahassee.

Trump has floated a few ways to deal with the threat, first sharing poll numbers that show him beating DeSantis, then reportedly planning a petty launch party in DeSantis' backyard. He eventually settled for what he knows best: social media sniping of anyone who doesn't wholeheartedly support him.         

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally
Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]

Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]
This lakefront Mediterranean mansion in suburban Orlando once housed a zebra farm

Lakefront Mediterranean mansion that once housed a zebra farm breaks sales price record in St. Cloud
The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million

The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million

News Slideshows

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally
Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]

Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]
This lakefront Mediterranean mansion in suburban Orlando once housed a zebra farm

Lakefront Mediterranean mansion that once housed a zebra farm breaks sales price record in St. Cloud
The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million

The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million

News Slideshows

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally
Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]

Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]
This lakefront Mediterranean mansion in suburban Orlando once housed a zebra farm

Lakefront Mediterranean mansion that once housed a zebra farm breaks sales price record in St. Cloud
The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million

The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million

Trending

Earth Fare is closing its SoDo location (again)

By Nicolle Osorio

Earth Fare is cpermanently closing its SoDo location

Art expert who questioned Orlando Museum of Art's Basquiat exhibit gives her side of the story

By Alex Galbraith

One of the works painted on cardboard shows a message on the back: “Align top of FedEx Shipping Label here.” But the font and ink color were not used by FedEx until after the artist’s death.

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried challenges gun restrictions on medical marijuana patients following SCOTUS ruling

By News Service of Florida

Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried challenges gun restrictions on medical marijuana patients following SCOTUS ruling

Also in News

Earth Fare is closing its SoDo location (again)

By Nicolle Osorio

Earth Fare is cpermanently closing its SoDo location

Dr. Phillips Center Chair Jim Pugh retires after 19 years

By Alex Galbraith

Dr. Phillips Center Chair Jim Pugh retires after 19 years

It is not hyperbole to say the current U.S. Supreme Court constitutes a democratic crisis

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Big, empty heads.

Art expert who questioned Orlando Museum of Art's Basquiat exhibit gives her side of the story

By Alex Galbraith

One of the works painted on cardboard shows a message on the back: “Align top of FedEx Shipping Label here.” But the font and ink color were not used by FedEx until after the artist’s death.
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us