Florida man attempts to bar Holy Bible from schools under Republicans' recently passed law opening school books to scrutiny

By on Wed, Apr 27, 2022 at 2:54 pm

A Florida man is attempting to get The Holy Bible removed from school libraries under recently passed laws in the state putting instructional materials and library books under stricter scrutiny.

In petitions sent to several school districts, Chaz Stevens asked administrators to remove all books the mention the Bible as well as any copies of the book itself.  In the petition Stevens cites a law passed by Florida Republicans allowing parents and citizens to object to curriculum and instructional material.

Stevens breaks his objection against the Bible into seven points, according to a report from NPR. He takes issue with depictions of murder, adultery and sex. He echoed a common point of conservatives, noting that children were free to learn about such things outside of school.

"In the end, if Jimmy and Susie are curious about any of the above, they can do what everyone else does – get a room at the Motel Six and grab the Gideons," he wrote.

Stevens noted that his trackers said the petition sent to Pasco County was opened over 30 times. Duval County has reportedly asked the state for guidance to move forward.

