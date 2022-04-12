Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Florida man arrested after police find meth, baby alligator in his truck

By on Tue, Apr 12, 2022 at 12:56 pm

click to enlarge ADOBE
Adobe

A Florida man was arrested after deputies say they found two firearms and a live baby gator in his truck.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office shared news of the strange arrest of 31-year-old Michael Marolla on Facebook. After conducting a traffic stop on his black GMC pickup, deputies say they first found two illegal firearms in the vehicle, one under the front passenger seat and one in the glovebox.

He was charged with two counts of carrying a concealed firearm, according to authorities. The live baby gator was found in an open plastic tub in the truck's bed.

Marolla also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance. According to the sheriff's office, deputies found multiple loaded syringes in Marolla's jacket that tested positive for methamphetamine. Marolla was stopped after deputies recognized him from previous law enforcement encounters, and knew him to have a suspended license.

Deputies notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about the baby gator.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million
This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station
26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day

26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day
John Morgan bought his son's Winter Park home for $4.6 million

John Morgan bought his son's Winter Park home for $4.6 million

News Slideshows

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million
This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station
26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day

26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day
John Morgan bought his son's Winter Park home for $4.6 million

John Morgan bought his son's Winter Park home for $4.6 million

News Slideshows

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million
This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station
26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day

26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day
John Morgan bought his son's Winter Park home for $4.6 million

John Morgan bought his son's Winter Park home for $4.6 million

Trending

Winter Park teen goes viral with LGBTQ history presentation on Stonewall Riots following passage of 'Don't Say Gay' bill

By Alex Galbraith

Winter Park teen goes viral with LGBTQ history presentation on Stonewall Riots following passage of 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Video shows huge alligator crawling under Florida man's truck

By Colin Wolf

Video shows huge alligator crawling under Florida man's truck

Tampa's viral hairless creature has been identified

By Alex Galbraith

Tampa's viral hairless creature has been identified

Winter Park police release body-camera footage of deadly police shooting at wedding

By Ashley Maria Bermudez

Winter Park police release body-camera footage of deadly police shooting at wedding

Also in News

Man used elderly Volusia County woman's credit cards to buy 11 Les Paul guitars, police say

By Alex Galbraith

Man used elderly Volusia County woman's credit cards to buy 11 Les Paul guitars, police say

Winter Park teen goes viral with LGBTQ history presentation on Stonewall Riots following passage of 'Don't Say Gay' bill

By Alex Galbraith

Winter Park teen goes viral with LGBTQ history presentation on Stonewall Riots following passage of 'Don't Say Gay' bill

City of Orlando giving away trees for Earth Day

By Ashley Maria Bermudez

The city of Orlando is giving away free trees to residents for Earth Day through the Energy-Saving Trees Program in collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation.

Disney announces plan to build 1,300 affordable housing units in Orange County

By Alex Galbraith

Disney announces plan to build 1300 affordable housing units in Orange County
More

Digital Issue

April 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us