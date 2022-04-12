Florida man arrested after police find meth, baby alligator in his truck

A Florida man was arrested after deputies say they found two firearms and a live baby gator in his truck.
The Collier County Sheriff's Office
shared news of the strange arrest of 31-year-old Michael Marolla on Facebook. After conducting a traffic stop on his black GMC pickup, deputies say they first found two illegal firearms in the vehicle, one under the front passenger seat and one in the glovebox.
He was charged with two counts of carrying a concealed firearm, according to authorities. The live baby gator was found in an open plastic tub in the truck's bed.
Marolla also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance. According to the sheriff's office, deputies found multiple loaded syringes in Marolla's jacket that tested positive for methamphetamine. Marolla was stopped after deputies recognized him from previous law enforcement encounters, and knew him to have a suspended license.
Deputies notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about the baby gator.
