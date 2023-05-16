Florida loves turtles so much these drivers risked death to protect one

A Walton County driver took "I like turtles
" to extremes Tuesday when they stopped dead in the middle of State Road 331 to avoid a turtle crossing the road. That decision to "stop and protect" unfortunately caused a huge multi-car collision.
Most of us would do almost anything to avoid that horrible crunch and the accompanying sinking feeling. But dashcam footage from a semi truck shows the multi-vehicle crash this act of animal kindness left in its wake.
The semi veered off the road, across the median and into the oncoming lanes, all to avoid the five or six other vehicles slowing or stopped in its path.
Luckily and somewhat incredibly, there were no injuries. Walton County Sheriff's office relocated the sauntering snapper to a nearby pond, with instructions to "avoid pavement of any kind."
Their instructions to motorists were simpler: Don't cause "a road obstruction because of a reptilian obstruction."
