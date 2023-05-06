Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Florida legislators approve later start times for middle, high school students

The changes would have to go into effect by July 2026

By on Sat, May 6, 2023 at 7:45 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida legislators approve later start times for middle, high school students
Image via Adobe
The Florida Senate on Thursday gave final approval to a bill that would lead to many high-school students seeing later school start times in the future.

The Senate voted 38-2 to pass the bill (HB 733), which was approved March 31 by the House.

Sen. Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, and Sen. Geraldine Thompson, D-Windermere, cast the dissenting votes Thursday.

The bill would prevent middle schools from beginning the “instructional day” earlier than 8 a.m., while high schools would be barred from starting the school day before 8:30 a.m.

The changes would have to go into effect by July 2026. About 48 percent of Florida’s public high schools start school before 7:30 a.m., according to the Legislature’s Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability.

Another 19 percent of high schools start between 7:30 a.m. and 7:59 a.m.

Some senators Thursday raised questions about how the changes would affect issues such as student transportation and after-school jobs. But supporters have pointed to studies that say later start times would benefit high-school students.

“What we’re doing now (with earlier start times) is not what’s best for our kids, for the adolescents especially,” Senate sponsor Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, said.

“It’s the ‘how’ that can be the hard challenge and the logistics of that and how we make this happen.”

Burgess said the bill would give a three-year “glide path” to address concerns before the requirements would take effect.

The measure is ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Public outcry sinks proposed puppy breeding kennel near Orlando

By Eric Tegethoff

Valencia breeds Yorkshire Terrier puppies, like this one.

Florida lawmakers pass bill for Disney monorail inspections, amid feud

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Florida lawmakers pass bill for Disney monorail inspections, amid feud

Gov. DeSantis signs bill to overturn Disney development agreement

By News Service of Florida

Gov. DeSantis signs bill to overturn Disney development agreement

Jury acquits former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum of lying to the F.B.I.

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Former Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum (left) and attorney David Markus spoke after a jury acquitted Gillum on one charge and couldn't reach a verdict on other charges.

Also in News

Gov. DeSantis signs bill to overturn Disney development agreement

By News Service of Florida

Gov. DeSantis signs bill to overturn Disney development agreement

Public outcry sinks proposed puppy breeding kennel near Orlando

By Eric Tegethoff

Valencia breeds Yorkshire Terrier puppies, like this one.

Florida lawmakers pass bill for Disney monorail inspections, amid feud

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Florida lawmakers pass bill for Disney monorail inspections, amid feud

Orlando rent is still unaffordable for low-income renters, even with a housing voucher

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando rent is still unaffordable for low-income renters, even with a housing voucher
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us