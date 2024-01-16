Florida lawmakers push to remove language saying slaves benefitted from slavery from state curriculum

'It was torture. Young people need to know that was not true.'

By on Tue, Jan 16, 2024 at 4:46 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida lawmakers push to remove language saying slaves benefitted from slavery from state curriculum
Photo via Sen. Shevrin Jones/Facebook
There was national outrage last summer when the Florida Board of Education issued a new set of standards for African American history. It included a section on “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

Criticism rained down on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration the day the standards were released at a meeting of the DOE meeting last July in Orlando.

Six months later, two state House members — a Democrat and a conservative Republican — introduced legislation (HB 1521) in the Florida House this month that would prohibit specified instruction and state academic standards from indicating or implying that enslaved persons benefited from slavery or enslavement experience in any way. A Democratic senator introduced the same legislation, (SB 344).

“Someone must have picked up some useful skills at some point but of all the things that we could be instructing on, I don’t think that needs to be in the [academic standards of Florida],” says House Republican Mike Beltran, who represents portions of Hillsborough and Manatee counties.
Related
Florida Republican wants to ban descendants of slaves from receiving reparations

Florida Republican wants to ban descendants of slaves from receiving reparations: It would need approval from 60 percent of the Senate and the House to go before voters

“I’m not someone who plays identity politics or likes to be preoccupied by something that happened over 200 years ago, but still I think that’s offensive,” Beltran adds. “I can see how it would be even more offensive to other folks.”

Beltran is co-sponsoring the measure with Miami-Dade Democrat Christopher Benjamin in the House of Representatives.

The curriculum for African American history standards for middle school students include “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit,” according to the document posted by the Florida Department of Education (DOE) last summer. The DOE did not return a request for comment.

The bill provides specific information about what instructions should be provided to students in Florida’s public schools when it comes to the history of African Americans:

“Instructional personnel may facilitate discussions and use curricula to address, in an age-appropriate manner, how the individual freedoms of persons have been infringed by slavery, racial oppression, racial segregation and racial discrimination, as well as to topics relating to the enactment and enforcement of laws resulting in racial oppression, racial segregation, and racial discrimination and how recognition of these freedoms has overturned these unjust laws.”

The Senate measure was filed by South Florida Democrat Shevrin Jones.

He says the inclusion of the controversial language in the state’s African American history standards was damaging because “it puts us in a very unfortunate position to where we’re making it seem as if slavery was a good thing during that time in American history when it wasn’t.”

“Slavery was demeaning,” he says. “It was a stain on American history. It was a rough time in Black history where individuals were hung. Families were separated. Women were raped. Men were castrated during slavery. That’s not a time to where anyone believes it was a benefit. It was torture. Young people need to know that was not true.”

Two days after the standards were published last summer, Vice President Kamala Harris told a crowd in Jacksonville that the revisions were part of a national right-wing agenda.
Related
Florida Democrat files bill to block schools from teaching students slaves 'benefited from slavery'

Florida Democrat files bill to block schools from teaching students slaves 'benefited from slavery': The bill was filed in response to a controversial part of African American history standards approved by the State Board of Education in July


“Adults know what slavery really involved. It involved rape; it involved torture; it involved taking a baby from their mother; it involved some of the worst examples of depriving people of humanity in our world; it involved subjecting people to think of themselves and be thought of as less than humans,” Harris said. “So, in the context of that, how is it that anyone could suggest that, in the midst of these atrocities, that there was any benefit to being subjected to this level of dehumanization?”

DeSantis, a presidential candidate, has relished telling campaign audiences in Iowa and New Hampshire that Florida has become the place where “woke” policies go to die. The governor has also championed eliminating Critical Race Theory from public schools as well as removing any references to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in higher education.

Jones calls Beltran a friend and says he is happy that he is co-sponsoring the measure in the House. He hopes it’s a harbinger of more Republicans pushing back on some of the DeSantis’ administration’s policies in the 2024 session.

“There comes a time where I hope that they [Republicans] understand that the laws that we are passing have long lasting effects and we can become an independent body to reject these hurtful policies that the governor has continued to push over the last 3-4 years, considering that he’s about to come back home after Iowa,” Jones says.

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Diane Rado for questions: [email protected]. Follow Florida Phoenix on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Democrat Tom Keen flips GOP seat, wins House District 35 special election

By McKenna Schueler

Democratic candidate Tom Keen for Florida House District 35.

Florida Republicans want to ban cities from using ID cards for undocumented immigrants

By News Service of Florida

Florida Republicans want to ban cities from using ID cards for undocumented immigrants

Florida Democrats seek to repeal anti-LGBTQ laws as Republicans propose new ones

By McKenna Schueler

The Progress Pride Flag is inclusive of trans and nonbinary people and people of color, and indicates forward movement.

Florida Republican cuts public comment on bill that could affect wages of thousands of workers

By McKenna Schueler

Workers at a Fight for 15 rally in Orlando.

Also in News

Democrat Tom Keen flips GOP seat, wins House District 35 special election

By McKenna Schueler

Democratic candidate Tom Keen for Florida House District 35.

Appeals court sets date for arguments in case of Orlando, Tampa dog bars

By News Service of Florida

Appeals court sets date for arguments in case of Orlando, Tampa dog bars

Florida House panel backs bill to restrict social media for minors

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Florida House panel backs bill to restrict social media for minors

Wells Fargo workers in Daytona Beach vote to unionize, becoming second unionized branch in the country

By McKenna Schueler

Wells Fargo workers in Daytona Beach vote to unionize, becoming second unionized branch in the country
More

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us