Florida judge will consider whether to toss out a lawsuit over Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights

The case focuses primarily on $12 million added to the state budget to carry out a “program to facilitate the transport of unauthorized aliens from this state.”

By on Wed, Jan 11, 2023 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge Florida judge will consider whether to toss out a lawsuit over Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights
Ron DeSantis/Twitter

A Leon County circuit judge will hear arguments Friday about whether he should toss out a lawsuit filed by a South Florida state senator after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration flew about 50 migrants from Texas to Massachusetts in September.

Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-North Miami Beach, contends in the lawsuit that part of the state budget used to pay for the flights violates the Florida Constitution and that the DeSantis administration improperly infringed on the federal government’s authority over immigration issues.

But attorneys for DeSantis, the Florida Department of Transportation and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis filed motions last week to dismiss the case. Circuit Judge John Cooper, who rejected an earlier version of the lawsuit in November, is slated to hold a hearing Friday on a revised complaint.

The case focuses primarily on $12 million that lawmakers included in the state budget for the Department of Transportation to carry out a “program to facilitate the transport of unauthorized aliens from this state.”
Related
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces legal challenge after sneaking $12M for 'unauthorized alien' relocation into 2022 appropriations bill

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces legal challenge after sneaking $12M for 'unauthorized alien' relocation into 2022 appropriations bill: The program didn’t appear in early versions of the 2022 state budget.


The DeSantis administration contracted with Vertol Systems Company, Inc. to transport two planeloads of migrants on Sept. 14 from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard, with a stop in the Northwest Florida community of Crestview.

The Department of Transportation paid $615,000 to Vertol for the flights. Also, three additional Vertol purchase orders of $950,000 each are listed on a state contracting website for “relocation services.”

The flights spurred a national controversy and came as DeSantis, widely considered a possible 2024 Republican presidential candidate, often criticizes federal immigration policies.

Pizzo’s lawsuit argues, in part, that the section of the budget violates the Florida Constitution because it revised such things as procurement standards and created a new program. It said such changes would need to be made in substantive laws — rather than through the annual budget.
Related
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' aides added to migrant flight lawsuit

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' aides added to migrant flight lawsuit


The lawsuit said it is seeking a declaration that the section of the budget is unconstitutional and an injunction “preventing defendants from continuing to spend monies unconstitutionally appropriated and to recoup monies already spent pursuant to the unconstitutional provision.”

Also, the lawsuit contends that the state violated what is known as the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution because the federal government has authority over immigration issues.

The lawsuit said that under the U.S. Constitution, “Congress is vested with exclusive power over immigration and naturalization. Under that and other constitutional and statutory authority, the federal government has exclusive authority to enact and enforce regulations concerning which immigrants to admit, exclude, remove or allow to remain in the United States.”

But in a motion to dismiss the case filed last week, attorneys for DeSantis and the Department of Transportation argued that Pizzo does not have legal standing to pursue the lawsuit. The motion said, in part, that Pizzo had not “alleged that he suffered any special injury.”

Also, the motion disputed Pizzo’s constitutional arguments. As an example, the state’s attorneys refuted the argument that the budget was used to improperly create a new program. The motion said the budget is frequently used to create programs, including at least five in the current spending plan.
Related
DeSantis at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit in July 2022.

Judge begins hearing case against Florida's migrant flights


“Prior appropriations have included similar language, which appears not to have engendered constitutional controversy,” the motion said.

Also, the DeSantis administration disputed violating federal authority on immigration issues.

“It (the section of the budget) does not regulate the flow of aliens into or out of the United States or determine anybody’s citizenship status; rather it makes funds available to facilitate the transport of consenting unauthorized aliens from Florida to other states,” the motion said.

Slideshow

Gov. Ron DeSantis caught in real-life 'Virgin vs. Chad' photo during Joe Biden's Florida visit

Ron DeSantis
17 slides
Cue sad Charlie Brown song ... https://t.co/CipBSksSs3&mdash; Biden-Harris: For the People 🇺🇦 (@Rick_H_CA) October 6, 2022 Ron looks like his mom just publicly scolded him at a McDonald&#39;s Play Place https://t.co/1xRsO9WjPx&mdash; 𝕭𝖆𝖉 𝕴𝖓𝖋𝖑𝖚𝖊𝖓𝖈𝖊 (@BamSullivan) October 6, 2022 It looks like Biden took away his phone and said &quot;No games until we&#39;re done. I need you to act like you care for once.&quot; https://t.co/lQV1xpkgOn&mdash; Natt 🏳️‍🌈 ♒ (@NattEp8S1) October 6, 2022 Amazing Dark Brandon Moment https://t.co/qGanOBHBBf&mdash; Brian (@thebestbridog) October 6, 2022 Why does DeSantis look like a kid who wasn’t invited to the birthday party he is walking by? https://t.co/gf84eTSd74&mdash; Tylor Starr (@themeparktylor) October 6, 2022 wow is this a photo where you can hear the sad Charlie Brown music or what https://t.co/gW3qKFyc88&mdash; ★ keri ★ (@keristars) October 6, 2022
Click to View 17 slides

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moves to install state control over Disney’s land

By Jim Turner, NSF

Reedy Creek Improvement District office building

Florida Attorney General contends in federal court that CDC air travel mask order ‘does nothing’

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Florida Attorney General contends in federal court that CDC air travel mask order ‘does nothing’

Disney's best offer for union employees falls short, according to the workers' unions

By McKenna Schueler

Disney's best offer for union employees falls short, according to the workers' unions

Sunshine Flyer introduces direct private transport from MCO to Walt Disney World resorts

By Chloe Greenberg

The Sunshine Flyer shuttle

Also in News

Far-right conspiracy theory network OAN will now broadcast for free in Orlando

By Colin Wolf

Far-right conspiracy theory network OAN will now broadcast for free in Orlando

The best decisions you can make in Orlando this year

By J.D. Casto, Ida V. Eskamani, Bao Le-Huu, Matthew Moyer, Nicolette Shurba and Jessica Bryce Young

The best decisions you can make in Orlando this year

Universal Orlando wants to create a special taxing district to pay for proposed Convention Center Sunrail station

By Matthew Moyer

SunRail will eventually run to Universal Orlando

ElleVet Project return to Orlando area to provide free veterinary care for unhoused pets Friday

By Chloe Greenberg

ElleVet Project return to Orlando area to provide free veterinary care for unhoused pets Friday
More

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us