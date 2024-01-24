Florida House to pass bill banning minors from having social media accounts

The bill would require companies to use 'reasonable age verification methods' for all users

By on Wed, Jan 24, 2024 at 12:26 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida House to pass bill banning minors from having social media accounts
Image via Adobe
A proposal that would prohibit minors younger than 16 from creating social-media accounts is poised to pass in the Florida House, after a change Tuesday that its sponsor said helps target platforms’ addictive features.

The bill (HB 1) is a priority of House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, who has decried what he and other bill supporters say are detrimental effects of social media on children’s mental health.

Along with preventing minors under 16 from creating social-media accounts, the bill would require companies to use “reasonable age verification methods” for all users who create accounts.
Related
Florida child labor bill poised for a vote by full Florida House

Florida child labor bill poised for a vote by full Florida House: The bill would legally allow employers to work minors 16 and older over 30 hours per week and gut other protections for older teens on the job


It also would require companies to terminate existing accounts “reasonably known by the social media platform to be held by a minor” younger than 16. Account holders would have 90 days to dispute such terminations.

Under a change Tuesday, the bill would define “social media platform,” in part, as something that utilizes “addictive, harmful, or deceptive design features, or any other feature that is designed to cause an account holder to have an excessive or compulsive need to use or engage with the social media platform.”

Rep. Tyler Sirois, a Merritt Island Republican who is a sponsor of the bill, cited features such as autoplay and infinite scroll — arguing that children younger than 16 are highly susceptible to those features.

Pressed by Democrats as to whether the measure targets specific companies, Sirois said it is tailored to features.

“I’m not going to stand here on the House floor and call out specific companies. What this bill is about is identifying features that exist within some of these platforms that are addictive in nature,” Sirois said.

The House is expected to pass the bill Wednesday, along with a measure that would require websites to conduct age verification before users can access “material harmful to minors.”

Sponsor Chase Tramont, R-Port Orange, said that bill (HB 3) would include targeting pornography websites. Similar Senate bills (SB 1792 and SB 1788) have not been heard in committees.
Related
Florida Republican co-sponsor of child labor bill owns company with history of wage theft

Florida Republican co-sponsor of child labor bill owns company with history of wage theft: Sen. Keith Perry is a co-sponsor on legislation that would loosen hazardous work requirements in construction for children as young as 16

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida House Republicans want to force health insurers to cover anti-trans 'conversion therapy'

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Florida House Republicans want to force health insurers to cover anti-trans 'conversion therapy'

Florida’s civilian police oversight boards are in jeopardy and could be dissolved

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix

Florida’s civilian police oversight boards are in jeopardy and could be dissolved

Florida Senate committee backs bill that would ban removal of Confederate monuments

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Florida Senate committee backs bill that would ban removal of Confederate monuments

Florida school book bans could cost $100 under new bill

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Florida school book bans could cost $100 under new bill

Also in News

‘Don’t give up’: VA Orlando Healthcare offers esketamine for treatment-resistant depression

By McKenna Schueler

‘Don’t give up’: VA Orlando Healthcare offers esketamine for treatment-resistant depression

Orlando’s Exploria soccer stadium renamed Inter and Co Stadium

By Alexandra Sullivan

Orlando’s Exploria soccer stadium renamed Inter and Co Stadium

Democrat Tom Keen flips GOP seat, wins House District 35 special election

By McKenna Schueler

Democratic candidate Tom Keen for Florida House District 35.

Appeals court sets date for arguments in case of Orlando, Tampa dog bars

By News Service of Florida

Appeals court sets date for arguments in case of Orlando, Tampa dog bars
More

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us