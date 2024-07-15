BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner contributes $1 million to PAC fighting proposed abortion amendment

The Archdiocese of Miami also contributed $129,037 to Florida Voters Against Extremism

By on Mon, Jul 15, 2024 at 8:47 pm

click to enlarge The Yes on 4 rally and March at Lake Eola Park - Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
The Yes on 4 rally and March at Lake Eola Park
A political committee led by House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, contributed $1 million this month to trying to defeat a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion rights.

Renner’s committee, known as Conservatives for Principled Leadership, contributed the money to Florida Voters Against Extremism, a committee fighting the proposed amendment, according to newly filed finance reports.

The Archdiocese of Miami also contributed $129,037 to Florida Voters Against Extremism.

The proposed amendment, which will appear on the November ballot as Amendment 4, says, in part, that no “law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider.”

Supporters started a drive to pass the amendment last year, after Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature approved a bill that prevents abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Florida college student lied about being suspended 3 years over pro-Palestinian protest arrest

By Vivienne Serret, Fresh Take Florida

