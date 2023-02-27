Florida House Speaker backs Gov. DeSantis’ efforts to reduce news media protections

“I think the governor’s right. It’s time to test that law, you know the New York Times v. Sullivan.”

By on Mon, Feb 27, 2023 at 11:14 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida House Speaker backs Gov. DeSantis’ efforts to reduce news media protections
Photo via Ron DeSantis/Twitter

House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, said Friday he supports Gov. Ron DeSantis’ call to revisit a U.S. Supreme Court decision that has helped protect media companies from defamation lawsuits.

The 1964 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a case known as New York Times Co. v.  Sullivan held that the First Amendment limits public officials' ability to sue for defamation.

DeSantis said this month he thinks the case should be revisited, a position that Renner echoed Friday during a news conference at the Capitol.

“I think the governor’s right. It’s time to test that law, you know the New York Times v. Sullivan,” Renner, an attorney, said.

“And if a reporter is hiding behind an anonymous source that may not be a real person, may not be a real source, and putting out what we’ve come to know as fake news, then there needs to be some liability for that.”

Renner’s comments also came three days after Rep. Alex Andrade, R-Pensacola, filed a potentially far-reaching bill (HB 991) that would make changes in state defamation laws.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don’t miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

‘This is our future’: UCF students join statewide student protest of DeSantis’ ‘dystopian’ education policies

By McKenna Schueler

‘This is our future’: UCF students join statewide student protest of DeSantis’ ‘dystopian’ education policies

‘The divisiveness is over’: Nikki Fried wants to end years of losses as new Florida Democratic Party chair

By Jim Turner, NSF

‘The divisiveness is over’: Nikki Fried wants to end years of losses as new Florida Democratic Party chair

DeSantis gives control of Reedy Creek to state, with a handpicked board of Republicans including one of his largest donors

By Chloe Greenberg

DeSantis gives control of Reedy Creek to state, with a handpicked board of Republicans including one of his largest donors

Winter Park is looking for your input in naming a new city park

By Reina Nieves

Conceptual rendering of the new Park to open early 2024.

Also in News

Winter Park is looking for your input in naming a new city park

By Reina Nieves

Conceptual rendering of the new Park to open early 2024.

DeSantis gives control of Reedy Creek to state, with a handpicked board of Republicans including one of his largest donors

By Chloe Greenberg

DeSantis gives control of Reedy Creek to state, with a handpicked board of Republicans including one of his largest donors

Students at Rollins College rally in support of dining workers’ union rights

By McKenna Schueler

Students and faculty at Rollins College march in support of dining workers' rights to organize for a union.

New city-run pilot program brings food carts back to downtown Orlando

By Reina Nieves

(A few) food carts are back operating in downtown Orlando
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us