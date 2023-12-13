Florida House backs bill allowing homeowners to shoot bears without a permit

'We need to be able to protect ourselves and our property,' sponsor Jason Shoaf said

By on Wed, Dec 13, 2023 at 11:40 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida House backs bill allowing homeowners to shoot bears without a permit
Photo via Adobe
People would be allowed to kill bears on their property without permits if they feel threatened or think it is necessary for protection, under a bill that moved forward Tuesday in the Florida House.

The House Agriculture, Conservation and Resiliency Subcommittee voted 12-4 to approve the measure (HB 87).

Sponsor Jason Shoaf, R-Port St. Joe, said the proposal wouldn’t allow bear hunting.

“We are told to blow whistles. We are told to spray mace. We are told to run,” Shoaf said. “That is not what we need to be doing. We need to be able to protect ourselves and our property.”

The proposal would prohibit people from possessing or selling the bear carcasses. The proposal also wouldn’t apply to people who provoke bears. It would require people to notify the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission within 24 hours of killing bears.
Related
New Florida bill would allow homeowners to shoot bears without a permit

New Florida bill would allow homeowners to shoot bears without a permit: They also would be prohibited from possessing or selling the bear carcasses

The bill is filed for the 2024 legislative session, which will start Jan. 9. Shoaf has been unable to pass similar measures in the past.

But the issue has gained attention since Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith expressed concerns in September about increased interactions between people and bears in Smith’s rural county southwest of Tallahassee.

Opponents of the proposal say the focus should be on improved trash management and education to help reduce human-bear interactions.

Katrina Shadix, founder and executive director of Bear Warriors United, told the House committee that Franklin County has a problem with unsecured trash.

“I traveled there a few weeks ago. I counted 210 trash cans that were out by the road and 209 were unsecured,” Shadix said. “We know that by securing trash we reduce bear sightings and bear encounters by 90 to 100 percent.”

Bear hunting has long been controversial in Florida. The last state-sanctioned bear hunt was held in 2015.

It was expected to result in 320 bears being killed over a one-week period. After two days, 304 were dead.

A 2017 estimate placed the bear population in Florida at 4,050. Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee, has filed the Senate version of Shoaf’s bill (SB 632). Shoaf and Simon represent Franklin County and numerous other rural North Florida counties.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Brightline is 'making tremendous strides' toward an Orlando-to-Tampa route

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Brightline is 'making tremendous strides' toward an Orlando-to-Tampa route

Universal Orlando sued after woman falls off carousel

By Chloe Greenberg

Universal Orlando sued after woman falls off carousel

Committee aiming to put abortion rights on Florida's 2024 ballot collects nearly 700,000 signatures

By News Service of Florida

Committee aiming to put abortion rights on Florida's 2024 ballot collects nearly 700,000 signatures

'Florida Joker' says new Grand Theft Auto stole his likeness, and he wants millions

By Chloe Greenberg

'Florida Joker' says new Grand Theft Auto stole his likeness, and he wants millions

Also in News

Orlando quietly advances new anti-homeless ordinance touted as a public safety measure

By McKenna Schueler

In his exhibition "Open Your Mind," shown at Orlando City Hall in 2015, photographer Donovan Brooks documented the local casualties of economic hardship.

Universal Orlando sued after woman falls off carousel

By Chloe Greenberg

Universal Orlando sued after woman falls off carousel

Brightline is 'making tremendous strides' toward an Orlando-to-Tampa route

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Brightline is 'making tremendous strides' toward an Orlando-to-Tampa route

Longwood Christmas decorations purloined by Grinchly black bear in the dead of night

By Grayson Keglovic

A Longwood black bear went shopping for decorations late Wednesday night
More

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us