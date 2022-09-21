Florida highway shuts down after trucks spill massive load of Coors Lights

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a collision involving four semi-trucks and one pickup shutdown southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 296, and sent cases of Coors Light across the roadway.
It's unclear exactly what led to the crash, and what will happen to all those cases of "The World's Most Refreshing Beer."
As of publishing, the Silver Bullets have been cleared, and all lanes are back open. Only minor injuries were reported, says FHP.
This story first appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa.
Hernando County: The southbound lanes of I-75 at MM296 remain closed following an early morning crash involving several tractor trailers. Traffic is diverted at SR-50. pic.twitter.com/mWlgU56kMo— FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) September 21, 2022