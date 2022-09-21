ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Florida highway shuts down after trucks spill massive load of Coors Lights

By on Wed, Sep 21, 2022 at 12:13 pm

click to enlarge Florida highway shuts down after trucks spill massive load of Coors Lights
Photo via FHP/Twitter
A major party foul resulted in multiple lane closures on a section of highway in Hernando County this morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP),  a collision involving four semi-trucks and one pickup shutdown southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 296, and sent cases of Coors Light across the roadway.

It's unclear exactly what led to the crash, and what will happen to all those cases of "The World's Most Refreshing Beer."

As of publishing, the Silver Bullets have been cleared, and all lanes are back open. Only minor injuries were reported, says FHP.  This story first appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa.

