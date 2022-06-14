Florida Highway Patrol pulled guns on AEW wrestler Jeff Hardy during DUI arrest [VIDEO]

A video shows the tense moments before former WWE and current AEW wrestler Jeff Hardy was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
In the dashboard camera footage shared by TMZ, Florida Highway Patrol officers can be seen approaching Hardy's vehicle after stopping him near the intersection of I-4 and I-95. The FHP report
says Hardy was reaching into a black bag when the officers approached his car. One officer slapped his hand on the window to get Hardy's attention and noted that he appeared confused.
Once Hardy exited the car, FHP reported he was "unsteady on his feet, displayed orbital sway, reeked of the odor of an alcoholic beverage, and was confused." Two subsequent breathalyzer tests gave readings of 0.294 and 0.291, more than three times the legal blood alcohol content limit in Florida.
Hardy was arrested in Volusia County and faces charges of DUI and driving on a suspended license. This is Hardy's third DUI this decade and he's also facing a misdemeanor charge for not having a locking device on his vehicle that prevents driving impaired under conditions of those previous cases.
AEW has reportedly stopped promoting
a three-way tag-team match that would have included Hardy's outfit The Hardys on Wednesday.