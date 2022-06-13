VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Florida had more COVID-19 deaths than anywhere else in the country last week

By on Mon, Jun 13, 2022 at 1:01 pm

click to enlarge ADOBE
Adobe

Two hundred-sixty-two people have died since the Florida Department of Health released their bi-weekly COVID data reports on June 3, according to data from John Hopkins.

Overall, Florida had the highest death toll in the whole country last week, when 219 people died. That was well ahead of other populous states such as Texas (76 deaths) and California (195).

Even so, the death rate in Florida has massively decreased from previous spikes. During the most recent variant-fueled outbreak in September 2021, 2,468 died in one week. The Sunshine State has now lost a total of 74,886 people due to COVID-19 and reporters from state auditors note that that number is off by at least 3,000.

Related
Florida reports 60,000 new COVID-19 cases in last week

Florida reports 60,000 new COVID-19 cases in last week

All signs point up locally, however. There has also been a 15% decrease of COVID in Orange County’s wastewater, a key indicator of coming surges, according to local data.

On the other hand, Orlando being a top tourist destination, some hospitality workers may decide they want to mask up again. As of last Friday, international vacationers do not need to test for COVID in order to come to the U.S

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum
27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories
Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

News Slideshows

Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum
27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories
Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

News Slideshows

Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum
27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories
Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

Trending

Millions of dollars in cocaine found by authorities after failed hand-off at Winter Park vegan restaurant

By Alex Galbraith

Millions of dollars in cocaine found by authorities after failed hand-off at Winter Park vegan restaurant

Starbucks workers in Oviedo vote to unionize — the first Orlando-area store to do so

By McKenna Schueler

Starbucks workers in Oviedo vote to unionize — the first Orlando-area store to do so

Orlando Pride head coach Amanda Cromwell temporarily suspended due to investigation

By Maitane Orue

Orlando Pride head coach Amanda Cromwell temporarily suspended due to investigation

Ron DeSantis' press secretary registers as foreign agent after getting dinged by Department of Justice

By Alex Galbraith

Ron DeSantis' press secretary registers as foreign agent after getting dinged by Department of Justice

Also in News

UCF will join Big 12 in July 2023

By Nicolle Osorio

UCF will join Big 12 in July 2023

Joan Jett questions SeaWorld breeding program on behalf of PETA at annual shareholder meeting

By Alex Galbraith

Joan Jett

Orlando Pride head coach Amanda Cromwell temporarily suspended due to investigation

By Maitane Orue

Orlando Pride head coach Amanda Cromwell temporarily suspended due to investigation

Starbucks workers in Oviedo vote to unionize — the first Orlando-area store to do so

By McKenna Schueler

Starbucks workers in Oviedo vote to unionize — the first Orlando-area store to do so
More

Digital Issue

June 8, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us