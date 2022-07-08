VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' Utah fundraiser points toward presidential run

The hush-hush party might signal a DeSantis presidential campaign

By on Fri, Jul 8, 2022 at 12:47 pm

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY GOVERNOR'S PRESS OFFICE
photo courtesy Governor's Press Office

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis really doesn't want people to know that he's holding a fundraiser in Utah later this month.

The secret party for GOP mega-donors was revealed by CNBC, who pointed out that the fundraiser would come the week of July 18. Donors and spokespeople alike were tight-lipped about the gathering.

“We just want to see more events done in the state supporting great candidates across the country,” Utah GOP Chairman Carson Jorgensen told the outlet, noting that the event is closed to the press.

Far-flung fundraisers seem to signal intent to move forward on a national stage. DeSantis has remained mum about the possibility of a run for president in 2024. However, his favorability among Republican voters has led presumed frontrunner Donald Trump to attack DeSantis multiple times.

Trump's dislike of DeSantis goes back farther than the rumors that he might compete for the Republican nomination in 2024. The Florida Gov. railed against efforts to mandate COVID-19 vaccination in the state. Trump sees the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine as one of his administration's greatest victories.

Prior to reports that Trump was looking to launch his presidential campaign in Tallahassee as a shot across DeSantis' bow, the former president all but called DeSantis a coward for refusing to share whether he'd received a vaccine booster shot. 

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks
Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'
This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

News Slideshows

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks
Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'
This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

News Slideshows

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks
Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'
This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

Trending

TikToker goes viral taking in 'Orlando culture' on SunRail

By Nicolle Osorio

TikToker goes viral taking in 'Orlando culture' on SunRail

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

Orlando named 'Sweatiest City' in the United States

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando named 'Sweatiest City' in the United States

UCF's English Department suspends anti-racism statement following the passage of Stop WOKE Act in Florida

By Nicolle Osorio

UCF's English Department suspends anti-racism statement following the passage of Stop WOKE Act in Florida

Also in News

Joel Greenberg's sentencing delayed until December

By Alex Galbraith

Joel Greenberg's sentencing delayed until December

Fired anti-vax Walt Disney World employees sue company claiming discrimination

By Alex Galbraith

Fired anti-vax Walt Disney World employees sue company claiming discrimination

Orlando bar owner appeals COVID-19 closure case to Florida Supreme Court

By News Service of Florida

Orlando bar owner appeals COVID-19 closure case to Florida Supreme Court

TikToker goes viral taking in 'Orlando culture' on SunRail

By Nicolle Osorio

TikToker goes viral taking in 'Orlando culture' on SunRail
More

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us