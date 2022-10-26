ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered by judge to turn over Martha's Vineyard migrant flight records

By on Wed, Oct 26, 2022 at 10:03 am

click to enlarge Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered by judge to turn over Martha's Vineyard migrant flight records
photo courtesy Governor's Press Office

A Leon County circuit judge Tuesday ruled that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration did not comply with the state’s public-records law after an open-government group sought records about a controversial decision to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Judge J. Lee Marsh gave the administration 20 days to provide records sought by the Florida Center for Government Accountability. Marsh pointed, at least in part, to requested phone or text logs that could provide information about communications by DeSantis Chief of Staff James Uthmeier about the flights.

Marsh said the governor’s office did not show “any steps, direct steps taken to gather what this court finds are public records” related to state business conducted on personal devices.

Michael Barfield, director of public access for the center, said Marsh’s verbal ruling held the governor accountable for delays in providing public records.

“The public’s right of access was vindicated,” Barfield said. “The governor is not immune from being held accountable.”

Related
Florida group sues for Gov. Ron DeSantis' migrant flight records

Florida group sues for Gov. Ron DeSantis' migrant flight records

Before the ruling, Andrew King, an attorney for DeSantis, argued the administration was working to fulfill numerous records requests stemming from the migrant flights. He accused the center of “weaponizing” the public-records law to get ahead of other people or organizations seeking records.

“We’re diligently working to provide all of these Martha’s Vineyard records to all of the people who have asked,” King said.

But Marsh pushed back against the “weaponizing” argument.

“They’re just using the statute the Legislature passed,” Marsh said.

Andrea Flynn Mogensen, an attorney for the center, said the administration’s arguments about a backlog of requests is evidence of delay that violates the public-records-law.

“We’re being told, you’re in line, get in line and stay in line,” she said.

The center filed the lawsuit Oct. 10 and alleged that the governor’s office did not comply with requests made Sept. 21 and Sept. 22 after about 50 migrants, mostly Venezuelans, were flown from Texas to Massachusetts.

Related
Plane carrying 'DeSantis is a human trafficker' banner flies over Orlando following migrant stunt

Plane carrying 'DeSantis is a human trafficker' banner flies over Orlando following migrant stunt

Part of the controversy centers on the DeSantis administration using Florida money to finance the two Sept. 14 flights, which started in San Antonio, stopped at an airport in the Northwest Florida community of Crestview and ended up in Martha’s Vineyard. The DeSantis administration tapped into $12 million that the Legislature provided to transport undocumented immigrants from Florida.

DeSantis, who is widely considered a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, regularly criticizes the Biden administration on border policy and the handling of undocumented immigrants. He also has been critical of so-called “sanctuary” communities, such as Martha’s Vineyard.

In addition to seeking phone or text logs from Uthmeier, the center sought records about such things as any communications with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office about relocating migrants. The DeSantis administration released some records, but the center said in the lawsuit that the release was not “responsive” to the requests.

King said during Tuesday’s hearing that the administration had a Dec. 1 “target date” to provide the requested records, but Mogensen called that “unreasonable.” The center also sought a shorter time frame than the 20 days that Marsh gave the administration.

Nicholas Meros, another DeSantis attorney, made a series of statements in court after Marsh’s ruling that could set the stage for an appeal. Mogensen indicated after the hearing that she expects an appeal.

Related
Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to continue Florida's state-sponsored human trafficking program

Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to continue Florida's state-sponsored human trafficking program

The center also has filed a separate public-records lawsuit against the Florida Department of Transportation and Vertol Systems Company, Inc., which received a state contract to transport migrants. That lawsuit remains pending.

Also, Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-North Miami Beach, has filed a lawsuit in Leon County circuit court, alleging the DeSantis administration violated the state Constitution and a separate law in its handling of the migrant flights.

Meanwhile, lawyers representing some asylum seekers flown to Massachusetts filed a potential class-action lawsuit in federal court against DeSantis, Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and people who helped recruit the immigrants in Texas.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Gorillaz brought their cartoonish, otherworldly spectacle to Orlando's Amway Center

Gorillaz brought their cartoonish, otherworldly spectacle to Orlando's Amway Center
On line at Dumbo This particular slice of the Disney park got singled out as an awful time, with Jungle Cruise and Sliky Dog rides coming in close second and third.

The most miserable places in Orlando
Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady is selling his Davis Islands home as potential divorce looms

Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady's Davis Islands home on the market as potential divorce looms
New Slideshow

This waterfront 'Birthday Cake Castle' in Florida has a tiki hut out back and just hit the market

News Slideshows

Gorillaz brought their cartoonish, otherworldly spectacle to Orlando's Amway Center

Gorillaz brought their cartoonish, otherworldly spectacle to Orlando's Amway Center
On line at Dumbo This particular slice of the Disney park got singled out as an awful time, with Jungle Cruise and Sliky Dog rides coming in close second and third.

The most miserable places in Orlando
Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady is selling his Davis Islands home as potential divorce looms

Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady's Davis Islands home on the market as potential divorce looms
New Slideshow

This waterfront 'Birthday Cake Castle' in Florida has a tiki hut out back and just hit the market

News Slideshows

Gorillaz brought their cartoonish, otherworldly spectacle to Orlando's Amway Center

Gorillaz brought their cartoonish, otherworldly spectacle to Orlando's Amway Center
On line at Dumbo This particular slice of the Disney park got singled out as an awful time, with Jungle Cruise and Sliky Dog rides coming in close second and third.

The most miserable places in Orlando
Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady is selling his Davis Islands home as potential divorce looms

Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady's Davis Islands home on the market as potential divorce looms
New Slideshow

This waterfront 'Birthday Cake Castle' in Florida has a tiki hut out back and just hit the market

Trending

Orlando apartment complex evicting tenants to make repairs after Hurricane Ian

By Valerie Galarza

Residents at Cypress Landing Apartments will have to leave their homes following Hurricane Ian.

Florida State Fire Marshal calls on Elon Musk, other EV producers for answers about vehicles catching fire from Hurricane Ian flooding

By Valerie Galarza

Firefighters attempt to put out flames on an electric vehicle caught from floods by Hurricane Ian

Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist spar in lone debate before Florida gubernatorial election

By News Service of Florida

Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist spar in lone debate before Florida gubernatorial election

Florida elections officials handle wave of distrust sown by GOP

By News Service of Florida

Florida elections officials handle wave of distrust sewn by GOP

Also in News

Orlando-area Drag Queen Story Hour canceled due to neo-Nazi threats

By Matthew Moyer

Pulse mural on the wall of the Center

Orlando apartment complex evicting tenants to make repairs after Hurricane Ian

By Valerie Galarza

Residents at Cypress Landing Apartments will have to leave their homes following Hurricane Ian.

In the race for Florida governor, it’s either Crist or the large red-faced toddler currently in charge

By Colin Wolf

DeSantis at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit in July 2022.

Early voting begins in Orange County starting Monday

By Gabby Macogay

Residents of Orange County can vote early from Oct. 24 through Nov. 6.
More

Digital Issue

October 26, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us