Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a finalist for Time's 2022 Person of the Year

By on Tue, Dec 6, 2022 at 2:47 pm

click to enlarge Gov. Ron DeSantis is one of ten finalists for Time's 2022 Person of the Year. - Photo via Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons
Photo via Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons
Gov. Ron DeSantis is one of ten finalists for Time's 2022 Person of the Year.

Time magazine revealed the contenders for their 2022 Person of the Year on the Today Show Monday, and the list includes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The list purports to be "who they felt had the most influence on the world this year," and DeSantis' inclusion is just the latest moment in the media's odd love affair with this man.

Lauded as "the GOP’s sharpest and most conspicuous weapon," DeSantis is joined on the shortlist by China's president Xi Jinping, Liz Cheney, gun safety advocates, protesters in Iran, Janet Yellen, the U.S. Supreme Court, MacKenzie Scott, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Elon Musk.

It's worth noting that the magazine's Person of the Year is not necessarily a love letter, which that list should make clear. In 1938, Time named Adolf Hitler Man of the Year; it's undeniable that he had the most influence on the world that year.

DeSantis garnered national (and Time's selection committee's) attention due to his efforts to restrict LGBTQ+ rights in Florida schools and the accompanying Parental Rights Restoration (aka "Don't Say Gay") Act. This was a move so distasteful that even Walt Disney World had to step in and make a mildly critical statement. This led to the DeSantis vs. Mickey Mouse brawl that escalated into legislation to dissolve Disney's special district.

The Florida governor has also faced controversy for his redrawing of the Florida's congressional maps, creating a clear advantage for Republicans.

And then there's the time he and cohorts tricked migrants into traveling to Martha's Vineyard for the sake of "owning the libs" and fighting back against President Biden's border and immigration policies. The Southern Poverty Law Center recently filed a lawsuit against DeSantis for that stunt. The lawsuit claims that, under his watch, Florida is “infringing upon the federal government’s immigration system by creating a separate, parallel immigration system."

But hey, Person of the Year, right?


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces legal challenge after sneaking $12M for 'unauthorized alien' relocation into 2022 appropriations bill

By Dara Kam, NSF

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces legal challenge after sneaking $12M for 'unauthorized alien' relocation into 2022 appropriations bill

The world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, is too woke for Florida

By Jim Turner, NSF

State CFO Jimmy Patronis: Nobody's patronus

Tampa Police Chief resigns amid investigation over flashing badge to get out of traffic violation

By Justin Garcia, Ray Roa and Colin Wolf

Mayor Jane Castor with Mary O'Connor on May 17, the day she was confirmed as the new chief.

Disney workers demand immediate raise to keep up with rising rents and inflation

By McKenna Schueler

STCU union members rallied in between bargaining sessions on Wednesday, Nov. 30

Also in News

Orlando city commission passes ordinance placing stricter definitions on nightlife destinations downtown and beyond

By Valerie Galarza and Matthew Moyer

New zoning laws in place for downtown Orlando and beyond

Having a gun in your house increases suicides, it increases gun accidents, and it increases homicides

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Having a gun in your house increases suicides, it increases gun accidents, and it increases homicides

Disney workers demand immediate raise to keep up with rising rents and inflation

By McKenna Schueler

STCU union members rallied in between bargaining sessions on Wednesday, Nov. 30

Florida Gators quarterback Jalen Kitna released on bond following child pornography arrest

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Gators quarterback Jalen Kitna released on bond following child pornography arrest
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us