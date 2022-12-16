Gov. Ron DeSantis expects constitutional carry to pass in Florida

By on Fri, Dec 16, 2022 at 5:36 pm

click to enlarge Gov. Ron DeSantis expects constitutional carry to pass in Florida
Dave Decker

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday he expects lawmakers during the 2023 regular legislative session to pass a major change in Florida gun laws.

The change would allow what supporters call “constitutional carry.” Under current law, people who want to carry guns must get concealed-weapons licenses from the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Constitutional carry would allow people to carry guns without the licenses. DeSantis was asked about the issue Friday during an appearance in Lee County, after House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, indicated Thursday that the House would approve constitutional carry.

“Basically, this was something that I’ve always supported,” DeSantis said. “The last two years, it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership. But we’ve been talking about it, and he’s (Renner’s) pledged publicly that’s moving forward, and it’ll be something that will be done in the regular session.”

The 2023 session will start March 7.

