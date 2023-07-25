Florida Gov. DeSantis uninjured in car crash on way to presidential campaign event

“This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee,” campaign spokesman Bryan Griffin said in a statement.
“He and his team are uninjured. We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail."
The governor’s office deferred comment to the campaign. Chattanooga police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The slowdown caused four of the vehicles in the motorcade to hit each other, according to WTVC. DeSantis was scheduled Tuesday to attend fundraisers in Chattanooga, Knoxville and Nashville.
