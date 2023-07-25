Florida Gov. DeSantis uninjured in car crash on way to presidential campaign event

click to enlarge Photo via Ron DeSantis/Twitter

Gov. Ron DeSantis was not injured when he was involved in a car accident Tuesday morning on the way to a presidential-campaign event in Tennessee.“This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee,” campaign spokesman Bryan Griffin said in a statement.“He and his team are uninjured. We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail."The governor’s office deferred comment to the campaign. Chattanooga police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.WTVC in Chattanooga reported DeSantis’ motorcade was traveling south on Interstate 75 when traffic slowed near the exit for Tennessee Route 153, south of Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport.The slowdown caused four of the vehicles in the motorcade to hit each other, according to WTVC. DeSantis was scheduled Tuesday to attend fundraisers in Chattanooga, Knoxville and Nashville.