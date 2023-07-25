2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Florida Gov. DeSantis uninjured in car crash on way to presidential campaign event

The crash happened Tuesday morning on the way to a presidential-campaign event in Tennessee

By on Tue, Jul 25, 2023 at 12:55 pm

click to enlarge Florida Gov. DeSantis uninjured in car crash on way to presidential campaign event
Photo via Ron DeSantis/Twitter
Gov. Ron DeSantis was not injured when he was involved in a car accident Tuesday morning on the way to a presidential-campaign event in Tennessee.

“This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee,” campaign spokesman Bryan Griffin said in a statement.

“He and his team are uninjured. We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail."

The governor’s office deferred comment to the campaign. Chattanooga police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Florida approves PragerU's conservative 'curriculum' to be used in schools

Florida approves PragerU’s conservative ‘curriculum’ to be used in schools: Descriptions of the content on the PragerU website bill it as 'the leading network with educational, entertaining, pro-American kids shows for every grade'

WTVC in Chattanooga reported DeSantis’ motorcade was traveling south on Interstate 75 when traffic slowed near the exit for Tennessee Route 153, south of Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport.

The slowdown caused four of the vehicles in the motorcade to hit each other, according to WTVC. DeSantis was scheduled Tuesday to attend fundraisers in Chattanooga, Knoxville and Nashville.

