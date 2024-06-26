BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill banning balloon releases

Violating the law will mean a $150 fine for people older than 6

By on Wed, Jun 26, 2024 at 10:57 am

click to enlarge Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill banning balloon releases
Photo via Shutterstock
You can’t celebrate or remember a loved by releasing balloons in Florida anymore. Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed legislation prohibiting the intentional release of balloons filled with a gas lighter than air. Exceptions include weather balloons and hot air balloons. Violating the law will mean a $150 fine for people older than 6.

The measure passed both chambers with bipartisan support.

The Ocean Conservation Society estimates that more than 100,000 marine mammals die from entanglement and starvation caused by plastic debris and lists balloons as the biggest cause of death from ocean debris for birds.

Oceana, an ocean advocacy organization, said the signing marks a great day for ocean wildlife.

“Florida’s new law will help save ocean animals from these preventable deaths,” Oceana Florida field manager Hunter Miller said in an email statement.

“While releasing balloons is sometimes used for celebrations, Floridians can opt for greener choices like bubbles, kites, planting trees, or making memorial gardens. Our elected officials should continue to come together to adopt new policies to stop the plastic pollution crisis at the source so Floridians and visitors can appreciate our stunning state without it being marred by plastic waste,” he said.
Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Diane Rado for questions: [email protected]. Follow Florida Phoenix on Facebook and Twitter.

June 26, 2024

