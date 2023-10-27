Florida Gov. DeSantis sends drones, weapons, ammo to Israel amid war

Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried equated the assistance to 'meddling' in federal military operations

By on Fri, Oct 27, 2023 at 9:40 am

click to enlarge Florida Gov. DeSantis sends drones, weapons, ammo to Israel amid war
Photo via Gov. Ron DeSantis/Twitter
Drones, body armor, weapons and ammo are among supplies sent to Israel with assistance from Florida, as the state hires cargo planes under a directive by Gov. Ron DeSantis amid that country's war with Hamas.

DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern said Thursday the Israeli government sought assistance from Florida “to clear federal bureaucratic hurdles” in transporting body armor and helmets, which the state agreed to include in its supply flights.
Weapons and ammunition were transported separately, Redfern added. “In consultation with the Israeli Consul General in Miami, cargo planes contracted by Florida were used to transport healthcare and hospital supplies, drones, body armor, and helmets that first responders can use,” Redfern stated in a prepared statement.

“We also worked with the Consul General to help get clearance on flights sending weapons and ammunition to Israel through private parties.”

Redfern noted the state did not purchase the items sought by the Israeli government. DeSantis, a Republican presidential contender who is scheduled to appear at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership summit this weekend in Las Vegas, issued an executive order on Oct. 12 regarding cargo and rescue operations in Israel.

While declaring unequivocal support for Israel’s right to self-defense, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried equated the assistance to “meddling” in federal military operations.

“President Biden is the Commander-in-Chief of our military —- not Ron DeSantis,” Fried said in a release. “As a Navy veteran, Ron should understand the importance of respecting the chain of command. This is a gross breach of norms and a potential violation of federal laws governing the shipment of weapons.”

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Thursday that “it’s not illegal for the governor of a state to offer a measure of foreign assistance" to another country.
“There are laws and regulations which govern how the export process is handled and that’s all done through (the U.S. Department of) Commerce,” Kirby said during a White House briefing. “I couldn’t speak with authority today about whether the governor checked all those boxes or not.”

DeSantis’ executive order directed the Division of Emergency Management to draw money from the state’s Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund for the on-going efforts.

The fund received $500 million in this year’s state budget.

Lawmakers are slated to hold a special legislative session starting Nov. 6 that will include an effort to increase state sanctions against Iran, which supports Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that began the war Oct. 7 by attacking Israel.

