Florida GOP widens registration gap over Democrats by 680,000 voters

By on Mon, Nov 20, 2023 at 11:40 am

Florida GOP widens registration gap over Democrats by 680,000 voters
Photo via Adobe
With the 2024 elections about a year away, the Republican Party of Florida had a 680,030-voter registration edge over the state Democratic Party, according to data posted Friday on the Florida Division of Elections website.

The data, as of Oct. 31, showed 5,153,695 registered Republicans and 4,473,665 registered Democrats. Also, the state had 3,618,968 voters registered without party affiliations and 306,955 registered with third parties.

Democrats historically held a registration edge in the state, but Republicans overtook them in 2021 and have steadily expanded the lead.

Republicans hold all statewide offices, a majority in Florida’s congressional delegation and supermajorities in the Florida House and Senate.
