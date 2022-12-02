Florida Gators quarterback Jalen Kitna released on bond following child pornography arrest

click to enlarge Jalen Kitna/Twitter

19-year-old Florida Gators quarterback Jalen Kitna has been released from custody in Gainesville after posting a $80,000 bond. The redshirt freshman and son of former NFL player Jon Kitna was arrested earlier this week on several counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.According to Gainesville Police, Kitna shared two lewd images of underage girls on the messaging app Discord. On June 21, he shared an image of a prepubescent girl having sex with an adult man. He also shared an image of a similarly aged girl exposing herself.The images were flagged by Discord and his account was suspended. The app then passed a tip on to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who shared information with the Gainesville Police.When GPD searched Kitna's electronic devices, they found two more instances of child pornography: photos of young girls showering. As a condition of his release to his parents, Kitna will not be allowed to access the internet of have unsupervised interactions with anyone under the age of 18.According to a report from the Orlando Sentinel, Kitna appeared in court wearing a jail-issued gown. The outfit is an indication that they are concerned Kitna might harm himself with components of a typical jail outfit.Kitna could face up to 15 years in prison for each of two counts of distributing child pornography. The three further counts of possession carry a maximum five year sentence under Florida law.