ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Florida gas tax break savings evaporate following OPEC slowdown

By on Tue, Oct 11, 2022 at 10:39 am

click to enlarge Florida gas tax break savings evaporate following OPEC slowdown
Adobe

Production cuts by OPEC and its allies last week have increased prices and eaten into savings Florida motorists initially saw from the state’s October gas-tax “holiday.”

After the holiday started Oct. 1, most gas stations in Florida posted prices reflecting the month-long suspension of the state’s 25.3-cents-a-gallon gas tax, a break approved this year by lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis in a broader tax package.

But the global action, which has also refueled the issue of gas prices just ahead of the midterm elections, put average pump prices Tuesday just 4 cents below where they stood at the start of the holiday.

"The jump at the pump came as a surprise, as this time a week ago it appeared that the state's gas-tax holiday would pressure prices lower," Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for the AAA auto club, said in prepared statement Monday.

The nations that make up OPEC+ agreed last week to reduce oil production by 2 million barrels a day, amid uncertainty across the globe that stems mostly from the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“This sent oil and gasoline futures prices back to five-week highs,” Jenkins said. “As a result, the price for retailers to purchase gasoline jumped more than 30 cents, erasing any of the downward progress created by the 25-cent sales tax holiday."

Florida motorists Tuesday were paying an average of $3.34 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA. That was better than the national average of $3.92 a gallon, as prices vary widely across the country.

After the gas-tax holiday started, the average price fell from $3.38 on Oct. 1 to $3.17 five days later. As an example of how prices have fluctuated this month, the Pensacola area had the lowest average price at $2.98 on Oct. 5. It was $3.23 on Tuesday.

During appearances last week to discuss Hurricane Ian restoration efforts, DeSantis warned that he expected fuel prices to rise.

“You see what OPEC is doing,” DeSantis said Thursday while in the Sarasota County town of Nokomis. “Unfortunately, I think that this is likely to go up between now and the end of the year and in the next year. I mean, that's just what I would bet. I hope that's not the case. But I think that there's a lot of ominous signs on the horizon with that.”

On Friday in Daytona Beach, DeSantis put the blame on OPEC and “some of our policies in the United States.”

DeSantis isn’t the only Republican pointing to the increase ahead of the midterm elections to attack Democrats and President Joe Biden, who had been able to enjoy nearly 100 days of declining fuel prices.

Florida Democrats have restarted an argument that DeSantis could have shifted the gas-tax savings to earlier in the year, when pump prices were over $4 a gallon.

To offset some of the impact, the White House, which has criticized oil producers, released 10 million barrels of oil from the nation’s reserves on Thursday, making 190 million barrels released this year.

In remarks on the economy and a September jobs report on Friday, Biden blamed the increase on “what the Russians and the Saudis just did.”

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Rogers Building This former gentlemen's club is named after one Gordon Rogers. He and his wife seem to have a soft spot for this building as their spirits have been haunting the second floor window and first floor art gallery.

These are the most haunted places in the Orlando area to celebrate Halloween
Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis caught in real-life 'Virgin vs. Chad' photo during Joe Biden's Florida visit
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets clowned for white boots photo op after Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets clowned for white boots photo op after Hurricane Ian
Ian

Snapshots of cleanup and life in Orlando the weekend after Hurricane Ian

News Slideshows

Rogers Building This former gentlemen's club is named after one Gordon Rogers. He and his wife seem to have a soft spot for this building as their spirits have been haunting the second floor window and first floor art gallery.

These are the most haunted places in the Orlando area to celebrate Halloween
Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis caught in real-life 'Virgin vs. Chad' photo during Joe Biden's Florida visit
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets clowned for white boots photo op after Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets clowned for white boots photo op after Hurricane Ian
Ian

Snapshots of cleanup and life in Orlando the weekend after Hurricane Ian

News Slideshows

Rogers Building This former gentlemen's club is named after one Gordon Rogers. He and his wife seem to have a soft spot for this building as their spirits have been haunting the second floor window and first floor art gallery.

These are the most haunted places in the Orlando area to celebrate Halloween
Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis caught in real-life 'Virgin vs. Chad' photo during Joe Biden's Florida visit
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets clowned for white boots photo op after Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets clowned for white boots photo op after Hurricane Ian
Ian

Snapshots of cleanup and life in Orlando the weekend after Hurricane Ian

Trending

Orlando Science Center's action-packed Hot Wheels exhibit is now open

By Ariadna Ampudia

The Hot Wheels: Race to Win exhibit will allow visitors to virtually build racecars and learn about the evolution of race cars. The exhibit contains over a dozen of interactive pieces.

Uninsured flood losses from Hurricane Ian expected to top $10 billion

By News Service of Florida

Uninsured flood losses from Hurricane Ian expected to top $10 billion

Savage Love: ‘My wife likes to give blowjobs, but not to me. Is it OK to let a gay man at my gym take over?’

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: ‘My wife likes to give blowjobs, but not to me. Is it OK to let a gay man at my gym take over?’

Hurricane Ian insurance claims top 400,000

By News Service of Florida

Hurricane Ian insurance claims top 400,000

Also in News

Orlando Science Center's action-packed Hot Wheels exhibit is now open

By Ariadna Ampudia

The Hot Wheels: Race to Win exhibit will allow visitors to virtually build racecars and learn about the evolution of race cars. The exhibit contains over a dozen of interactive pieces.

Orlando activists hold a rally for reproductive rights and supply drive for hurricane victims this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando Women's March ahppens this weekend

Ex-Orlando State Attorney Aramis Ayala mounts 'longshot' campaign to unseat Florida AG Ashley Moody

By News Service of Florida

Ex-Orlando State Attorney Aramis Ayala mounts 'longshot' campaign to unseat Florida AG Ashley Moody

National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two disturbances in Atlantic

By Gabby Macogay

The NHC expects Tropical Depression Twelve to fizzle out over the next three days.
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us