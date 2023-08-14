Florida gas station pumps will soon remind drivers not to leave kids, pets in hot cars

As heat advisories continue, motorists will soon see warning stickers on pumps

By on Mon, Aug 14, 2023 at 10:54 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida gas station pumps will soon remind drivers not to leave kids, pets in hot cars
Image via Wilton Simpson/Twitter
As heat advisories continue, motorists fueling up across Florida will soon see stickers on gas pumps warning against leaving children and pets in vehicles.

“This time of year, when all of our families are getting back to school, and we know that everybody is busy changing schedules, we want to make sure that people are removing their pets out of these cars, that they're moving their kids out of these cars,” Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said Friday before placing a sticker on a pump at a BP station in Titusville.

Simpson’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services oversees regulation of gas pumps. The stickers were an idea of Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.
“It goes back to just a constant reminder to make sure that you're not doing it (leaving children and pets in hot vehicles),” Ivey said.

“Again, we all, you know (say), ‘I'm just gonna run in the store for a moment. I'm going to be right back out.’ And then something happens that you're in there longer than you anticipate.”

A 2016 Florida law allows bystanders to break windows of vehicles to rescue pets or vulnerable people believed to be in danger from heat.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

CEO Bob Iger says Disney World business has slackened amid a ‘softening’ of tourism

By News Service of Florida

CEO Bob Iger says Disney World business has slackened amid a ‘softening’ of tourism

No personal helicopters: Orange County considers ways to expand addiction services using opioid settlement funds

By McKenna Schueler

Settlement funds from lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors like Purdue Pharma are making their way to Orange County. But unlike the tobacco settlements of the 1990s, there are restrictions on how the money can be used.

Florida fights to preserve the future of women’s and gender studies: ‘This is about to be the entire country’s problem’

By Aviva Dove-Viebahn

Rally for trans rights at Orlando City Hall, March 2023

Orlando union buster fails to dissuade massage therapists from organizing

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando union buster fails to dissuade massage therapists from organizing

Also in News

Orlando Weekly is now part of Chava Communications

By Jessica Bryce Young and Sanford Nowlin

Michael Wagner and Cassandra Yardeni Wagner founded Chava Communications.

CEO Bob Iger says Disney World business has slackened amid a ‘softening’ of tourism

By News Service of Florida

CEO Bob Iger says Disney World business has slackened amid a ‘softening’ of tourism

‘Power to performers’: SAG-AFTRA members rally in Orlando amid ongoing actors’ strike

By McKenna Schueler

‘Power to performers’: SAG-AFTRA members rally in Orlando amid ongoing actors’ strike

Orlando community plans rally in protest of State Attorney Monique Worrell’s suspension

By McKenna Schueler

New restrictions could be coming for downtown Orlando nightlife
More

Digital Issue

August 2, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us