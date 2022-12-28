Florida gas prices snap back up after last week's low

Aaaaand we're back.

By on Wed, Dec 28, 2022 at 12:42 pm

click to enlarge Gas prices are pumped up again. - Photo via Adobe Stock
Photo via Adobe Stock
Gas prices are pumped up again.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida jumped about 8 cents Wednesday after dipping below $3, according to the AAA auto club.

The average price was $3.07, up from $2.99 on Tuesday. It also was up from $3.01 a week ago, but far below the $3.38 average a month ago.

Florida hit an all-time high of $4.89 on June 13, but prices steadily declined during the rest of the year.

The national average Wednesday was $3.13 a gallon, according to AAA.


