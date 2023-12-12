Florida gas prices hit lowest rate of the year, AAA says

The AAA auto club said the average price was $2.99, down 15 cents from a week earlier and 22 cents from a month earlier

By on Tue, Dec 12, 2023 at 9:46 am

click to enlarge Florida gas prices hit lowest rate of the year, AAA says
Photo via Adobe
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida went below $3 on Monday, the lowest price of the year.

The AAA auto club said the average price was $2.99, down 15 cents from a week earlier and 22 cents from a month earlier. Average prices in some parts of the state were below $2.90 a gallon.

“While prices could bounce around in the coming weeks, drivers should expect pump prices to remain low through the holidays unless oil prices suddenly spike,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement.

Jenkins said about 35 percent of Florida gas stations were offering regular unleaded below $3 a gallon.

Motorists in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach market paid an average of $2.82 a gallon, while the Panama City and Pensacola areas averaged $2.84. Meanwhile, motorists paid an average of $3.19 in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton market.

Motorists typically benefit during winter months because a seasonal blend of gas is used that is cheaper but slightly less energy-efficient than the summer blend.

The winter blend has been shown to help with engine ignition during colder temperatures.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded on Monday was $3.15, a 9-cent reduction from a week earlier. Additional conditions keeping prices low include a decreased demand for gas nationally, while the U.S. gasoline stock has significantly increased, according to AAA.

