Florida gas prices drop 7 cents ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Gas prices fell an average of 7 cents across Florida in the past week, as demand declined and oil prices remained low ahead of the Memorial Day weekend holiday.“Despite mild weather and a less volatile economic forecast, drivers are not hitting the road and raising gasoline demand to traditional seasonal levels,” AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said in a press release.“It’s possible this is merely the lull before Memorial Day, but it could be a trend that lingers into summer. Stay tuned.”AAA has projected nearly 2.4 million Floridians will travel more than 50 miles for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, an increase of 172,000 more than in 2022 and 96,000 compared to 2019, the year before the COVID-19 outbreak.Across Florida, the average gallon of gas was $3.41 on Sunday, with the lowest average price in the western Panhandle.The highest averages were found in West Palm Beach, Naples and Miami.The state average is 31 cents lower than a month ago and down $1.08 from a year ago.Nationally, the average price per gallon was $3.54 on Sunday, 14 cents less than a month ago and down $1.03 in the past year.