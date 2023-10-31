Florida gas prices are up amid Israel-Hamas war, says AAA

'The oil market is very sensitive to global events, and fears of a widening war in the Middle East is keeping oil prices elevated for now'

By on Tue, Oct 31, 2023 at 11:33 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida gas prices are up amid Israel-Hamas war, says AAA
Photo via Adobe
Despite a drop in demand and a downturn in prices over the weekend, gas prices in Florida were up 6 cents a gallon over the past week as Middle East tensions affect speculation on global oil futures.

The auto club AAA put an average gallon of gas in Florida at $3.28 on Monday.

“The oil market is very sensitive to global events, and fears of a widening war in the Middle East is keeping oil prices elevated for now,” said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross. “Domestically, drivers will likely see pump prices keep up this slow slide toward the holidays.”
Related
DeSantis' efforts to shut down pro-Palestinian groups on Florida campuses is likely illegal, experts say

DeSantis' efforts to shut down pro-Palestinian groups on Florida campuses is likely illegal, experts say: 'Such rights are critical to a functioning democracy, no matter how distasteful the person’s politics or speech may be.'


With prices per gallon hovering over the $3 mark, the lowest averages in the state continue to be found at the western end of the Florida Panhandle, while areas around Orlando and the Florida Keys were averaging around $3.25 per gallon.

Topped by Franklin County at $3.67 a gallon, counties east and west of Tallahassee showed the highest averages. Also, areas around West Palm Beach were just under $3.50 a gallon.

Most of Florida’s increase last week was due to a spike in prices that had the average at $3.32 on Wednesday, which AAA attributed to a rise in crude oil prices that occurred two weeks ago.

The national average on Sunday was $3.50 a gallon, down 5 cents in the past week. The national average is down 34 cents from a month ago and 27 cents from the same point in 2022.

Demand nationally has dropped about 9 percent over the past week while domestic stocks of gas have slightly increased, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

However, trading on oil prices continues to see a slight rise in prices, topping $85 a barrel amid concerns regarding the Israel-Hamas war. The average pump price in Florida is down 1 cent from the same period in 2022.

A month ago, the price was 32 cents higher.
Related
Florida Gov. DeSantis sends drones, weapons, ammo to Israel amid war

Florida Gov. DeSantis sends drones, weapons, ammo to Israel amid war: Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried equated the assistance to 'meddling' in federal military operations


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

OnePulse will return donations given for now-scrapped Pulse Orlando museum project

By McKenna Schueler

OnePulse will return donations given for now-scrapped Pulse Orlando museum project

Ybor shootings lead Tampa Mayor Jane Castor to call for stricter gun regulations

By Colin Wolf

Ybor shootings lead Tampa Mayor Jane Castor to call for stricter gun regulations

OnePulse Foundation forfeits remaining tourist tax dollars from the county, gives up on museum

By McKenna Schueler

OnePulse Foundation forfeits remaining tourist tax dollars from the county, gives up on museum

Despite recent Tampa mass shooting, proposed gun laws in Florida face long odds

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Despite recent Tampa mass shooting, proposed gun laws in Florida face long odds

Also in News

UAW reaches tentative deal with Stellantis, suspending strike in Orlando and across the country

By McKenna Schueler

Kalilah Austin (right) stands next to co-worker Alex (left) on the picket line outside a Stellantis parts center in Orlando.

OnePulse will return donations given for now-scrapped Pulse Orlando museum project

By McKenna Schueler

OnePulse will return donations given for now-scrapped Pulse Orlando museum project

OnePulse Foundation forfeits remaining tourist tax dollars from the county, gives up on museum

By McKenna Schueler

OnePulse Foundation forfeits remaining tourist tax dollars from the county, gives up on museum

Pulse survivors demand third-party investigation into code violations, club owners

By McKenna Schueler

Pulse survivors demand third-party investigation into code violations, club owners
More

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us